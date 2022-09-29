9-31-2022 Basch-Notes from the trails

Traveling by bicycle always serves up some lessons along the way. (MARTY BASCH PHOTO)

Bicycle travel keeps you honed physically, mentally and technologically. No matter how long you’ve been riding, there is always something to learn and that held true during a few trips to Quebec and an end-to-end trek on the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail this spring and summer, all with my wife.

The Google Translate app is almost like having your own personal interpreter along for the ride. Talk into it and it translates into the language of your choice. The app is also handy for refreshing or adding to any elementary level skills you may have of a foreign language, as it works as a portable dictionary. One of the neatest features is using the camera which also translates. So it’s possible to go to a restaurant and use it to translate the menu. It’s also good with signs as you walk around unfamiliar surroundings.

