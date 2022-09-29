Bicycle travel keeps you honed physically, mentally and technologically. No matter how long you’ve been riding, there is always something to learn and that held true during a few trips to Quebec and an end-to-end trek on the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail this spring and summer, all with my wife.
The Google Translate app is almost like having your own personal interpreter along for the ride. Talk into it and it translates into the language of your choice. The app is also handy for refreshing or adding to any elementary level skills you may have of a foreign language, as it works as a portable dictionary. One of the neatest features is using the camera which also translates. So it’s possible to go to a restaurant and use it to translate the menu. It’s also good with signs as you walk around unfamiliar surroundings.
Let’s stick with Google on another app: Google Maps. This, too, is invaluable. Often, tourism-related entities (think chambers of commerce, regional groups, state organizations, etc.) provide good information, but not all information. That’s because local businesses and activities often have to pay-to-play to be include in hard copy and digital brochures, maps and magazines. Google Maps gets around that. The app has helped steer us to supermarkets and restaurants not found in the free handouts. Appreciated that very much.
If you are going to Canada, be sure to download the ArriveCAN app. It just makes life easier at the border crossing. Though paranoid government-tracking anti-Trudeau conspiracy theorists might find this tool offensive, using it is extremely intuitive. No government word speak. Answer a few questions, and provide your passport and COVID-19 vaccination information. No PCR tests anymore. You’re almost set to go.
One potential frustration is that the app asks which border crossing you will be going through — there are three in Stanstead, Quebec, along the Derby, Vt. border alone — and also requires an estimated time of arrival. Also, you can only fill in the information about your upcoming trip no earlier than 72 hours in advance. Still, bring your passport, too. We were thanked by more than one border guard for using the app. Plus, while cars in front of us were searched, we were not. Don’t know if it was the app. Probably was my wife’s smile.
Get comfortable with virtual check-ins. Stayed at two places this summer that had us being emailed a numerical code to unlock a box to get our room key. One of the places was designed to have no humans in a reception area.
Instead, there was a lobby with a screen to check in. Have a problem? Call the number on the screen. Can’t say I’m a fan, but I do get it. The negative side is that the free WiFi code is sometimes found in the room so if you’re relying on WiFi in your travels, contact the establishment ahead of time to work it out because if you don’t have the code you can’t make the call.
Electricity is good. Between devices and e-bikes, jolts of juice at the end of the day is mandatory. Though I tend to favor state, federal and provincial campsites with their basic necessities and shaded sites, the reality is that you need that outlet.
Sure, there are ways to recharge those batteries with portable solar gadgets — on the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail we came upon a cyclist pedal powered cell phone charger that was affixed to his front wheel — but e-bike batteries need a lot of power. That means, at least for now, an electricity outlet. Therefore, when camping, a private campground can fill your needs. Plus, if the pool’s open you can swim at the end of the day.
Credit card touring, or when cyclists carry basic cycling gear and clothing, but then pay for things like meals, supplies and accommodations as they travel, is really good. Over the years, I’ve carried firewood, devices, live lobsters, camping stoves, utensils, tents, tarps and monster zucchinis. My wife once even carried a frozen sausage to thaw out during the day which resulted in a tasty dinner using the aforementioned camping stove and utensils.
I love camping, but there are times when a hotel or motel is wonderfully welcome after riding. It does cost more but can you really put a price tag on the value at the end of the day of being able to walk around in your underwear, watch another "Law and Order" re-run and take a disgustingly long hot shower that you would never take at your own home? Simply priceless.
