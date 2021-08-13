Cyclists are now discovering the pleasures and adventures of riding gravel roads. These roads are often shady and scenic and the vehicle traffic light. You can spin at your own speed and enjoy the view. The sounds of cars and trucks speeding by are replaced by bird songs and babbling brooks. Sunlight filtering through the trees lights a tunnel of green. There’s something relaxing and rejuvenating about pedaling on dirt roads.
Riders with a sense of adventure enjoy taking out their gravel or mountain bikes to explore dirt backroads and make connections. Armed with gazetteers, topographic maps and google maps, they plot out a course, then try it out. They may even drive it before they ride to scope out hills and challenges. Routes always look easier on paper than on the ground. Roads are steeper, longer or rougher than you expect. You may even get lost or have to turn around at a dead-end. That’s all part of the adventure!
In the “old days,” my husband (Peter Minnich) and I would explore by mountain bike on rough trails, snowmobile corridors and dirt roads. It was always interesting, but not always fun. Mud, bugs, downed trees and swollen streams all tried to stop our forward progress. Luckily, we made it home!
Today, our bicycle exploring is a little tamer. We’ve adopted a more moderate cycling style. Dirt roads speak to us. We like where they take us and what we discover along the way. Peter takes his e-mountain bike and I take either my gravel grinder or mountain bike. It all depends on how rough I think the road will be or whether I think we may take an off-road detour.
Tamworth is one of the places we like to ride. There are many well-maintained dirt roads to ride, great views and minimal traffic. The exploration possibilities are endless with a myriad of ways to connect the roadways.
There’s no easier way to discover new area routes than to ride with a local. I realized that on a recent “Marianne’s Tuesday Dirt and Pavement Ride.” Tamworth’s Rachel Anderson was the ride leader. She has lived in Tamworth for 17 years or more and knows its trails, roads and pathways. She and her husband Bill have explored them on foot, skis, snowshoes, and bikes. Our group of eight cyclists couldn’t have asked for a better tour guide.
Though I’ve ridden or driven all the roads on Rachel’s tour at some time or another, the way she combined them into a lollipop loop was novel. I’d never thought to link the roads together the way she did. It made for a very interesting 14-mile pedal. Amazingly, less than three of those miles were on the pavement!
Rachel’s tour started in a different place than we usually start. Rather than start at Chocorua Lake, this ride began at the top of Great Hill Road. We met in the parking lot where Great Hill Road makes a sharp left when it meets Hemengway Road, near the Great Hill Fire Tower trail.
As riders arrived, Rachel warmly greeted them. People unloaded gravel bikes, mountain bikes, hybrids and a pedal-assist bike. All were suitable for this ride.
Once everyone was ready, Rachel gave us instructions about where we were headed and where our first stop to reconnoiter would be. This ride was rated a moderate pace, moderate hill ride. No one would be dropped and everyone was included.
What made this tour special, besides the awesome route, was Rachel’s narrations at strategic stops on the ride. Nobody in our group lives in Tamworth, so Rachel acted like a “tour guide,” telling us about points of interest on the ride. She began at the parking lot with information about the Great Hill Fire Tower and what a great short hike it is to do with your grandkids with its 360-degree view from the tower.
At the top of Great Hill Road, Rachel stopped at a magnificent view of the hills and mountains beyond. She pointed out a large open field way in the distance and told us we would be pedaling over to it and the Red Cottage. It seemed so far off!
Pedaling along, we went up and down dirt road hills. When we turned left on Pease Hill Road, we climbed uphill for a while. Before we knew it, we were at that Red Cottage, a majestic house with green fields, mountain vistas and even a caretaker’s cottage. Stopping to look back to where we’d been, Rachel told us what she knew about the place and the people that lived there.
After quick snacks and water, we continued down the road. When we reached Meader Road, Rachel warned us about washouts from recent rainstorms. At the corner of Meader Road and Cleveland Hill Road, we stopped. Rachel told us after we turned right, we would soon come to White Gate Farm on our right. She offered to give us a tour of the farm. She showed us its brick pizza oven, farmstand and picnic/wedding venue. White Gate Farm has a great view over green fields to hills and mountains beyond. I hear you can have delicious pizza and hear music there when they’re open for dinner. Check their website for when and pre-order from the menu tinyurl.com/aaznfx5u.
After White Gate, we headed down Pine Ground/Pine Hill Road. I’m not sure which name is the official one, so I use both. Rachel and I agreed it’s a much better ride down than up — we’d both done that once and that was enough!
At the bottom, we intersected paved Route 113, Beede Flats Road — one of two roads in the area that don’t have “hill” in their names. Somewhere along the way, we crossed into Sandwich. Turning right, we pedaled a short distance to the other — Foss Flats Road. Turning right, we followed the pavement to the historic covered Durgin Bridge. Time for energy snacks — climbing ahead!
Crossing over the wooden bridge, two roads beckoned uphill. We avoided the left, steeper climb on Durgin Bridge Road to Quaker Whiteface Road. Taking the right fork on Bridgeview Road, we climbed more moderately up to the Stevenson Hill Road intersection where we turned right. That road took us back to Meader Road, where we turned left to complete the lollipop circle.
Retracing our travels, we climbed back up Meader, crossing Brown Hill Road, to Pease Road. When we stopped at Red Cottage to catch the view again, the owner came out to take our picture. She and her husband were avid cyclists in their younger days and still remember the adventures of pedaling. She wished us well.
Reaching the Great Hill Road turn, we cranked it up a notch and headed back to our cars. The weather had been perfect. We had finished a wonderful gravel tour of Tamworth with a great guide. Everyone was smiling.
Upcoming events
On the horizon is the 48th annual Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb, set for Saturday, Aug. 21. It benefits Tin Mountain Conservation Center. For race information or to register, please visit the race website: mwarbh.org.
Summer Race Series Mountain Bike Race: Saturday, Aug. 28, Gorham, on Coos Cycling Club’s trail network. This is the fourth of the five-race series. For information and to register, go to tinyurl.com/2f87mwkr.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
