April’s finally here — it’s time to get serious about cycling. As dirt roads and trails dry out, gravel grinders and mountain bikers are riding. On warmer days, road bikers are spinning on the pavement. Cyclists of all ages are looking for places to ride. Spring cycling fever is here.
Where can cyclists go?
Paved options: Year-round paved roads in the valley are in good shape. Recent rains have washed away pesky sand and road salt. Crank the Kanc cyclists are already training on the Kancamagus Highway with Jack Steffen. Westside Road and other valley roads are seeing lots of cyclists, too.
Paved, “closed-in-winter” roads like Hurricane, Bear Notch and the end of Passaconaway Road are still closed, but some cyclists are trying them. It’s a spring game to be the first to make it over Bear Notch or get to the Albany Covered Bridge. It’s an adventure riding these roads without traffic and negotiating through ice, snow and tire-flatting snowmobile parts.
Tuesday, I took advantage of the warm weather to ride out Passaconaway Road to check out the closed section. There was a mound of snow in front of the gate. Beyond it, there was mostly clear pavement with only a couple of icy patches. However, sticks littered the road. Using my slaloming skills, I made it to the bridge safely and back.
Also on Tuesday, Pat Higgins posted that she had been on Bear Notch Road, seeing how far she could go. Starting from the Attitash side, she made it to the second overlook before she had to turn around because of snow. If the weather stays warm and we get some rain this weekend, who knows how long that will last!
I haven’t heard anything about Hurricane Mountain Road, but figure it will be a while before that’s clear. Not much sun hits the North Conway side. Besides, who’s ready to climb that hill this early in the season?
Dirt/gravel options: There’s been a lot in the news about how bad the mud is on the local dirt roads this spring. Yet, New Hampshire and Maine Gravel Grinders Facebook groups I belong to posted lots of pictures and comments about biking on dirt. People were already out there getting muddy.
I waited a while to let the roads dry out. Having just cleaned my bike, I was in no hurry to get it dirty. Sunday, I finally took my gravel grinder out for a pavement and dirt spin around the block. Climbing Tasker Hill Road, I turned right onto its dirt section. The road looked in good shape. Riding past SOLO, I came to the open views across the apple orchards toward the mountains. I had to stop to take in the beauty of snow-covered Mountain Washington in the distance. When I reached the “closed/private road” section, I turned around.
Back on paved Allard Hill Road, I cranked to the top and coasted down the other side to its junction with Moddock Hill Road. Turning left there, I saw a sign warning me about “MUD.” It advised me to “pass at my own risk.” It didn’t look that bad — I could always turn around if it got too soupy.
I made it to Dollof Hill without a problem. On the downhill sections, I could see someone had trucked in a lot of gravel to shore up the mud. It was all rideable, but a bit bumpy. When I arrived at Dollof Pond and Route 153, I turned left to take it back to town. It had been a good spring warm-up ride.
Trails: Finally, some of the mountain bike trails are drying out. On a WMNEMBA post, local rider Al Hospers gave an update on the Marshall Property Trails this week. He said Lucille’s up is OK, but the backside is “snowy in places and generally muddy.” T-bone, Lager’s to Muzzy’s Bench, Upper and Lower Shumway were good, but middle Shumway was pretty snowy.
On the Eastside, friends are telling me the higher elevation trails like Outer Limits, Twilight Zone, Rattlesnake and Sidehill are drying out well. Sticks and Stones and Cheater are being ridden, too, though the recent clearing and construction of the Conway Rec Path Trail in that area have muddied the approach.
According to Ride NoCo’s website and Facebook page, Hurricane Mountain Zone trails are currently closed as they dry out. Look for some new trail names and kiosks when they reopen.
Where can cyclists find their communities and get involved?
Spring is the time for bicycle club meetings and workdays as road, gravel and mountain bike riders get geared up for the season. With COVID numbers down, people are excited to get together with other riders to ride and talk about all things cycling. Two local bike clubs have meetings this week and all are scheduling events to come.
White Mountain New England Mountain Bike Association (WMNEMBA) scheduled its Spring Meeting for this Sunday, April 10, at Ledge Brewing Company in Intervale, from 4-6 p.m. Besides socializing and enjoying brews and free Maddy B’s pizza together, members will elect new officers and get updates on upcoming trail projects and events. Should be a good time — don’t miss it.
Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club (MWVBC) will have its spring meeting on Wednesday, April 13, from 5-7 p.m., also at the Ledge Brewing Company in Intervale. It seems to be a popular meeting place with great beer. There will also be pizza — a cyclist’s favorite food!
The business meeting, starting at 5 p.m., has a full agenda. Included will be the treasurer’s report, membership sign-up and waiver/ release forms and volunteer sign-up for Kids Bike Safety Day and Crank the Kanc. Ride and Dine 2022 and new protocols for Club rides will also be discussed. The Club’s e-bike policy will be reviewed. There will be ride leader sign-up and dates for ride leader and “troubleshooting on a ride” training shared. MWVBC is also hoping to get some new ideas for rides from members.
Last, but not least, come see and try on the new club cycling clothing from Ascent Sportswear. Orders can be taken at the club’s online store starting April 14 for three weeks. Order soon so you’ll be styling on the rides.
Ride NoCo is currently listing a “Trail Work Day” on Saturday, April 16. Go to ridenoco.org or the Facebook page for more information.
Want to race? For mountain bikers who like a little friendly competition, there’s good news. Jeremiah Beach’s Summer Race Series is back! The first race of five-race season will be on May 21, at Great Glen Trails. For more information, go to summerraceseries.com/2022-season.
For road bikers, there’s Crank the Kanc on May 14 to benefit Kennett Mountain Bike Team and MWVBC’s programs. Go to bikereg.com/54021 to see if there are still spots left.
Young riders can test out their bike safety skills, while having their helmets and bikes checked at MWVBC’s Kids Bike Safety Day at Story Land on Saturday, May 7. To register, go to bikereg.com/kids-bike-safety-day.
Spring is here. Let’s get out our bikes and ride.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
