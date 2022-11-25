It has been an interesting fall. Warmer weather lasted much longer, all the way into mid-November. Cyclists and hikers were loving the extended season. However, last week’s brief snowfall and freezing temperatures declared that balmy weather was coming to an end. Whether you wanted to or not, it was time to make that fall-to-winter transition.
Seasonal shifts can take you by surprise, especially this year. One day, you’re in shorts and sandals, the next you’re in sweaters and snow boots. You scurry around like a proverbial grasshopper, looking for your hat, gloves and warm socks. No more basking in the long day sun — it’s dark and cold at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Firewood is finally under cover in the basement. The furnace is serviced and ready to go. We had the oil tank filled, guessing prices will go higher and supplies might go down. We know what’s coming next — winter is. There’s no denying it. We need to be ready.
Snow tires are now on for safe travel over slippery roads. Yet, our bikes are still in the garage. The bike rack is on the car just in case we get a warm day for a ride. I’m not ready to say goodbye to biking season, but I am thinking about skiing season.
Some of you year-round cyclists will keep riding, even when temperatures plunge and snow and ice cover roads and trails. You’ll pull out your fat bikes and studded tires, layer up with warm clothes and heated mittens and charge up your headlamps. You’ll keep pedaling all winter long.
There will come a day when I finally admit it’s too cold or icy for me to ride. Reluctantly, I’ll clean off the bikes and prepare them for winter storage. Down to the basement they’ll go. Out will come the Nordic skis, lined up for waxing by the wax bench. The seasonal shift begins.
If you’re part of a biking/skiing family, the seasonal shift is even more complicated. Not only do you have to take care of and put away your past season’s gear, you also have to deal with your children’s. With last week’s surprise snow and cold, parents were running around, trying to find last winter’s clothes and equipment. My son texted me last week, asking if I knew where his son’s snow boots were. I didn’t laugh — I had to look in four places to find mine.
Now is the time to get ready for a new season and say goodbye to the old by following the 3P process: putting away, planning and preparation.
Putting away: Before you jump into winter, take care of last season’s equipment. Make sure it’s ready to go next spring. Clean the bikes, lube the chains, fix anything broken or frayed. Check tires for cracking, and adjust the brakes and gears. Have your kids check over their helmets and bikes to make sure they’re in good shape before being stored. Make a list of anything needing attention, fixing or replacing so you’ll know what you need to do or get when bike riding season returns. Find a dry place to store everything. Leaving the bikes out in the snow will ensure they’re unrideable come May.
Planning: Make a list of things to do before ski season: 1) Get your ski passes. 2) Check equipment, especially the kids’ for condition and fit. Chances are last year’s boots are too small and skis and poles are too short. Make a list of what you need to repair or replace. 3) Locate ski clothing and accessories for everyone. Can you find your kids’ mittens and hats? Do they still fit? Are they clean or were they put away dirty? Add to your list of what to replace or wash. 4) If you wax your family’s skis, make sure you have plenty of wax for all conditions and your brushes are in good shape.
Preparation: With your list in hand, head for ski shops and Nordic centers to outfit your family. Look for discounted equipment at ski and rental shops at the centers or mountains. They frequently sell off last year’s skis, boots and poles and older rental equipment.
On Thanksgiving weekend, go to Bartlett for Bear Notch Ski Touring Center’s “Open House.” Stop by on Saturday, Nov. 26, or Sunday, No 27 to get your season pass, check out equipment for sale and see old friends.
If you’re a Conway resident or non-resident taxpayer, mark your calendar for Dec. 1. That’s when you can pick up your free Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center (MWVST) pass from Ragged Mountain Equipment in Intervale.
Once you have all your equipment and passes taken care of, turn your attention to your skis. Nothing is more frustrating than to have an early snowfall catch you unprepared for skiing. While others are out gliding, you’ll be stuck inside waxing — no fun. Even those “no-wax” and skin skis need glide wax.
I start the season with my “rock skis” — old or less expensive skis that I don’t mind scratching when I ski on thin snow and over rocks. Get those ready first, then work your way up your quiver. Remove last spring’s storage wax and put on new glide wax. Later, you can put on grip wax when you’re ready to use them. Who knows what conditions and temperatures will be like then?
The last bit of preparation is signing your kids up for valley children’s ski programs. By now, you may have signed them up for the Eastern Slope Ski Club’s programs, but there are others. Check with Great Glen Trails about its Bill Koch Ski League program — an excellent way to get kids into Nordic skiing.
Jackson Ski Touring Foundation also offers speed camp on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons to build skills while having fun on Nordic skis. The North Conway Community Center offers Nordic skiing for kids from kindergarten to sixth grade. Call (603) 356-2096 and ask about it.
Project SUCCEED often has cross-country and snowshoeing options at the local elementary schools (John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway, Conway Elementary and Pine Tree Elementary in Center Conway). Check with them, too.
It’s almost December — winter will be here in full force soon. As the old nursery rhyme says, “The North wind doth blow, and we shall (hopefully) have snow.” Put the bikes away and get your skis ready. Go sliding into winter.
Upcoming events
Bear Notch Ski Touring Center’s Open House: Nov. 25- 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call ahead to reserve your pass (603-374-2277), mail in your photo and payment or put it in the drop box on the porch. Gift certificates are available for Christmas and limited equipment packages are for sale.
Great Glen Trails Holiday Craft Fair: Nov. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A fundraiser to support their kids’ ski club — the Bill Koch Ski League. Crafts, raffles and delicious food will be available.
Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring Foundation Ski Pass Sale: Starting Thursday, Dec. 1 to Dec. 24 at Ragged Mountain Equipment in Intervale.
Sally McMurdo is a retired cross-country ski instructor. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
