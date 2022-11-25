It has been an interesting fall. Warmer weather lasted much longer, all the way into mid-November. Cyclists and hikers were loving the extended season. However, last week’s brief snowfall and freezing temperatures declared that balmy weather was coming to an end. Whether you wanted to or not, it was time to make that fall-to-winter transition.

Seasonal shifts can take you by surprise, especially this year. One day, you’re in shorts and sandals, the next you’re in sweaters and snow boots. You scurry around like a proverbial grasshopper, looking for your hat, gloves and warm socks. No more basking in the long day sun — it’s dark and cold at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

