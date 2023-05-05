The beauty of a gravel bike is it can take you almost anywhere. It rolls along well on paved or dirt roads. It’s not as smooth and fast as a road bike and not as beefy as a mountain bike, but it can handle a variety of terrain. In a pinch, it can even go off-road, though it’s better suited to gravel roads.
On April 27, three friends and their gravel bikes went for a ride across the border in Maine. Laurel Smith was the organizer and Susie Lathrop and I went along for the ride. We met at the Maine Visitor’s Center in Fryeburg at 10 a.m.
The weather was cool and the forecast included the possibility of rain. Dressed in many layers, wearing cycling tights, full-fingered gloves and light hats under our helmets, we set off on a cycling adventure.
The first part of the ride was on Mountain Division Trail’s smooth pavement. As we pedaled the 4 miles to its end near Eastern Slope Regional Airport, we didn’t see anyone until the parking lot at the end. A few people were getting ready to ride or walk the trail. The weather forecast must have kept the rest at home.
Riding a short distance on Route 113/5, we turned right at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport sign. We pedaled paved on Lyman Drive right to the airport to look for a view. On a clear day, we would have seen surrounding hills and mountains. That day, clouds obscured any. A lone plane was parked on the runway and we didn’t see anyone.
Turning around, we took the airport road back to its junction on the dirt of Clay Pond Road. That was where our gravel riding began. The winter gate had recently been opened. Tire ruts at the beginning told us it was still soft. Avoiding tree limbs and debris along the way, we pedaled up the hill with Clays Pond visible on our left. A little over a mile from Route 113, we came to the Porter Road junction where we turned left.
Still on a dirt road, we took Porter Road to another junction with Farnsworth Road in about a mile. We stopped to discuss our options. If we turned right, we would quickly come to Haleytown Road where another right turn would give us a 3-mile paved route back to Visitor’s Center. Going straight ahead on Farnsworth seemed more intriguing. I don’t think I’d ever ridden that way before. Off we went in that direction to see what we could see.
This section of Farnsworth is closed in winter, but the road was in pretty good shape. It turned sharply left after the junction and headed down a steep hill where pothole dodging was necessary. When it flattened out, we passed a cabin on our right and a large, old cemetery on our left.
The Marston Cemetery has been there since 1860 when John Marston sold burial lots and started an association. All members of that are now deceased. The town now maintains it. It had become overgrown over the years, so in May 2022, volunteers and the public works department cleaned it up and had it landscaped. It’s an enjoyable place to visit now, with a bench and chair available for resting under shade trees.
Shortly after we passed the cemetery, we came to concrete barriers that block off the road in winter. The road surface widened and improved from there as it passed green pastures, farms and houses. Bright yellow wildflowers beside the road caught our attention. Laurel identified them as Coltsfoot. I’d never seen so many clustered together. Nearby, I discovered Trailing arbutus (mayflower) blooming on the bank above them. Spring was blooming there.
Up the road, we came to a snowmobile sign on our left, with arrows pointing toward Peary Mountain trailhead, Fryeburg, West Brownfield and Porter. As we examined the Burnt Meadow Snowmobile Club map, bugs flew around us — another spring phenomenon.
Past the sign, a small stream crossed under the road. The map identified it as “Little Saco River.” It eventually flows under Route 113 and into Brownfield Bog and the Saco River.
Farnsworth Road continued up and down hills with pleasant views until it ended at its junction with Route 113/5. We had ridden a little over 2 miles from the Porter Road junction.
All of a sudden, I recognized where I was. Frost Mountain Yurts must be nearby. I had seen the sign from the highway many times. Sure enough, behind me was the Frost Mountain Farm barn. When we turned around to retrace our ride back to Porter Road, we passed the road to Frost Mountain Yurts. I’d like to spend a night in one of those someday.
The way back was warm and sunny. We were able to shed some layers. Taking the Porter Road turn, we pedaled past the Clay Pond Road turn-off. We continued on dirt until we hit the pavement near another winter gate. On that straight stretch, looking toward Fryeburg, we spotted dark gray clouds ahead. That sunny weather wasn’t going to last.
Where Porter Road crosses the Mountain Division trail, we turned left. Riding past the turtle pond, Susie said, “I feel raindrops.” Those raindrops quickly became a downpour for the last half mile. We pedaled as hard as we could, but we couldn’t outrun the storm. Arriving drenched back at the parking lot, we quickly put our bikes away and got into dry, warm cars.
Despite the foul weather at the end, it had been a good mixed gravel ride of over 16 miles. There had been interesting things to see along the way, the riding wasn’t too hard or too hilly, and we enjoyed riding and talking together.
Special note: Looking at the Maine Atlas and Gazetteer after the ride, I wondered how there could be so much open, undeveloped land between Route 113 and Haleytown Road. I noticed the area we rode framed by Clay Pond Road, Porter Road South and Farnsworth was highlighted in a thick green line. The atlas key identified that as a boundary of a wildlife management area (WMA). Once called Brownfield Bog WMA, it is now called the “Gregory Sanborn Wildlife Management Area.” It covers almost 6,000 acres, including Brownfield Bog and encompasses land in Fryeburg, Brownfield and Denmark. The land is used for wildlife habitat, bird watching, hunting and recreation. It’s a pretty diverse and interesting place to visit.
Next time you cross the Maine line, try some gravel road exploring. See where it takes you.
Upcoming events
14th annual Kids’ Bike Safety Day at Story Land: May 13, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sponsored by Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club. This is a free event, appropriate for kids ages 5-11. There will be helmet fitting and bike checks, bike safety stations ride through Story Land and local police officers teaching about “Rules of the Road.”
Crank the Kanc Time Trial: May 20, 9 a.m.-noon. Put on by Kennett High School Mountain Bike Team and MWV Bicycling Club. Pre-registration is required.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
