When it comes to terrain, some runners and cyclists like it flat and smooth. Other athletes think steeper is better. They love to challenge themselves with tough mountain climbs. Whether on foot or wheels, they sign up to do the hardest races. Even in winter, these elevation enthusiasts enter snowshoe, skiing and fat bike contests to see who can get to the top first.
Mount Washington Valley has many of these climbers. Training on steep valley roads like Cathedral and Hurricane, local notches and Jackson hills, they push themselves to run or pedal faster and farther, with more elevation gain.
When a bright orange WRX with the license plate, “MT & GOAT,” pulled into Fryeburg’s Visitor’s Center last Sunday, I knew I’d found one of those peak chasers. Albany’s Kevin Tilton loves to run, bike, snowshoe and fat bike up mountains. With his skill and determination, he’s earned the title “Mountain Goat.”
This summer, he set his sights on tackling both the running race and bicycle hill climb up Mount Washington. He’s done both in the same season three times before — 2018, 2019 and 2021. When he turned 40 in January, he set the goal of breaking 70 minutes in both races. No one had ever done that before, let alone in the same year.
Unfortunately, June 18’s running race was shortened to halfway (3.8 miles) due to treacherous weather conditions on the summit. Kevin was 14th overall, with a time of 33:28. With that pace, he might have made his under-70-minute goal had the race gone to the summit.
On Aug. 20, Kevin will be back at the Auto Road with his race bike, aiming for that goal again. I asked him how he was going to drop over 10 minutes off his best bike time of 1:21:35 in 2018. He said one strategy was to lose weight, both on his body and his bike. He’s dropped about 20 pounds since last year, so he’s a leaner, meaner machine.
His Scott bicycle is also super light with a weight of only 11 pounds. Built by Chris Krug of Eastside Bike Guides, this single-speed hillclimb bicycle is ready for climbing. Extra weight has been eliminated by having only one brake in the front, a single chainring on a mountain bike crank and a single cog in the back.
As Kevin said, “Ditching the derailleurs, gears and shifters saves a lot of weight.” As Kevin’s friend Roger Marcoux says, “It has two speeds: stand up and sit down!”
The other strategy Kevin used this year was to combine running and cycling workouts. His coach, Chris Dunn of Ascend Endurance Coaching, has been “doing a masterful job balancing the training for both races.”
For the running race, Kevin did his base mileage on the bike, with some uphill running and/or biking workouts. For the Hillclimb, he’s continued these workouts, but has added practice climbs on the Kanc., Bear Notch Road and Sawyer Highway in Woodstock. Because he lives at the top of Bald Hill, he also finishes every ride with a mile climb.
I’ve always thought of Kevin as a runner. He’d be at most of White Mountain Miler’s fun runs and races, usually finishing at the front. It’s only been lately that I’ve connected his name to cycling. His gravel rides pop up on N.H. Gravel Facebook group and I’ve run into him riding on Potter and Greeley Road.
Curious about this change, I asked him this question: “When did you switch over to a focus on cycling and why?” In 2017, looking for a break from running, he spent most of the winter Nordic skiing. In the spring, he bought a gravel bike and fell in love with it. That’s when he got the cycling bug.
Although he still runs and fat bikes in the winter, he spends most of his time grinding the gravel and exploring dirt roads and trails on his gravel bike. His favorite gravel road rides are in his hometown of Tamworth and on Potter Road.
In addition to riding up Mount Washington, Kevin has done other hill climb races, like Crank the Kanc and Whiteface Mountain. In this year’s Crank the Kanc, he placed 43rd with a respectable time of 1:21:14.63.
In August, after the Mt. Washington Auto Road Hillclimb, Kevin will be riding in the Vermont Overland race on Aug. 26/27. He’s done this grueling gravel race four times. Riding 54 miles, with 7,000 feet of climbing, is just what the mountain goat loves to do.
Since 2018, when Kevin decided to mix things up by running and riding up Mount Washington in the same season, he has raced both in 2019 and 2021. This coming Saturday will be his fourth combination attempt.
I asked him which Mount Washington race he preferred. He said probably the running race because of his long history there, climbing it 20 times. He feels the running race is easier in bad weather than the hill climb. As Kevin tells it, “The bike race is a unique beast, where you have to fight to stay upright on a windy day.”
Always one for an uphill challenge, Kevin has also tackled the Auto Road in winter. Participating in Great Glen Trails’ “Ski, Shoe and Fatbike to the Clouds,” he has snowshoe raced it twice, skied it once and fatbiked it three times. It’s billed as the “toughest 10K” race whatever way you do it, with 2,200 feet of elevation gain, but just right for a mountain goat.
For a Nordic challenge, Kevin has participated in Wisconsin’s American Birkebeiner” race twice. This February, he did the 50K skate race and finished in 3:40:03.8. That’s a lot of skiing.
All this training and racing take time, but Kevin can work it all in while holding a full-time surveyor’s position with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Land. In April, he started this new job after working for 17 years at HEB Engineers, Inc. doing similar work.
Kevin likes being able to work from home and going out in the field to do surveying. Although his office is technically in Campton, he doesn’t have to travel there often.
His flexible schedule allows him to fit in training sessions during the week. It also gives him more time with his family. His wife, Jess Tilton, is a Kennett High School English teacher, and his 8-year-old son, Collin, is a student at Conway Elementary School. The family enjoys bike riding and camping together.
Good luck to the mountain goat as he takes on Mount Washington’s Hillclimb. Hope the winds are gentle, the temperature cool and the stars align to make your sub-70 goal!
On another note: While Kevin Tilton is preparing for his hill climb, the Mount Washington Trails Association’s Rec Path Committee is getting ready for “Rock the Rec III” on Thursday, Aug. 18, at Cranmore Mountain. Come out to hear great music and support the Rec Path. Hope to see you there. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/2pc7usy6.
If you can’t make the concert, check out the silent auction online. There’re some great prizes there. Look for a link at mwvrecpath.org.
Upcoming events
Summer Race Series No. 4, Saturday, Aug. 13, Coos Cycling Club Trails, Gorham. For information, go to tinyurl.com/mwzb8ea4.
Rock the Rec III, Aug. 18 (Thursday) at Cranmore Mountain, from 6-9 p.m. Concert with local bands Rek’ Lis and Diana Bath Salts to benefit the Conway Rec Path. For tickets, go to tinyurl.com/z9pfeks6.
49th Mount Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb — Aug. 20 (rain date is Aug. 21). For information, go to /tinyurl.com/5n75kw89.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
