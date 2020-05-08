A warm, sunny Sunday brought the bikers — motorized and not — out in droves. You could hear the motorized ones roaring up the Kancamagus Highway and Route 16. You could see the others cranking up West Side Road and gathering in the Marshall Conservation Area’s parking lot. Spring cycling fever was here.
Peter and I felt it, too. We were eager to go ride, but where? We weren’t interested in riding where a lot of other people were and wanted to go someplace different than our usual spots. It was one of those days where we just let pieces fall into play and kept our options open.
A garden project directed us toward Intervale in search of good loam. We knew Greg Tsoulas of East Branch Timberworks had a good pile last year, so we stopped in to see him. Yes, he still had good loam and lots of amazing wood projects to share. We made arrangements to come back with the trailer another day.
Heading north on Route 16, at Glen Junction, we continued on Route 302 toward Bartlett. Maybe Thorne Pond would be a good place to ride. The number of cars in the parking lot discouraged us, so we continued on to Bartlett Village. At the blinking light, we turned up Bear Notch Road, curious about whether the winter gate was open yet.
It was still closed. Pulling into the snowmobile parking lot on the left, we parked. Only two other cars were there. Discussing our options, we decided to ride our mountain bikes up Bartlett Experimental Roads, rather than Bear Notch Road. With no particular agenda, we would see where they took us.
As we unloaded the bicycles, a gang of motorcycles roared up the road, only to discover the gate was closed. Having to turn around, they congregated in our parking area, discussing where they could go next. I heard someone say their GPS told them Bear Notch was open. I knew they were from away — you never trust your GPS in this area!
Closed gates can stop cars and most motorcycles, but not those on foot or bicycle. Riding around the gate, we started up Bear Notch. There might be snow ahead, but none was there. It didn’t matter to us. Riding our mountain bikes up the gravel Bartlett Experimental Forest (BEF) Roads gave us different options.
With three entrances on the west side of Bear Notch Road, it is possible to put together multiple loops on the Experimental Forest roads. Just past the winter gate, look for roads coming in on the right. There are three of them in this 4-mile section all the way to the top of Bear Notch — Forest Roads B441, B443 lower, and B443 upper. When Bear Notch Road is open, there is limited parking at each access. If you start at the bottom (FR B441) and connect via FR B442 or FR B44E to FR B443, you can ride to the top and gain 900 feet in elevation.
With no plan, we just started riding. Turning off Bear Notch on FR B441, we rode toward the water tower. Peter hadn’t been here since the area near it had been logged. He was astonished at the clearcutting. We detoured down Bartlett Ski Touring’s Trail No. 5 to view the rest of the cut. It did open up good views of Bartlett Haystacks and other mountains.
The day was turning hot. Shedding layers, we continued to climb up FR B44C, opting not to turn left on B44E back to Bear Notch Road. Bypassing FR B441, which dead ends, we veered left on FR B442. At the junction with FR B443, we made a crucial decision. If we turned left, we could have an easy ride back to Bear Notch Road and back to the car. If we turned right, we had a long climb up to its end near the top of Bear Notch Road. That upper section is 3 miles of uphill — like climbing Bear Notch’s elevation on dirt.
Curiosity made our minds. The upper section had been closed for over a year due to washout damage. We wanted to know if it had been fixed yet. Questioning if we could make it to the top and whether snow and or fatigue would stop us, we decided to see how far we could go.
As we cranked up the hills, we encountered recent road and bridge repairs. Massive culvert pipes, new bridges and fortified embankments had been built at two stream crossings. The streams looked small on Sunday, but obviously, at flood stage, they were capable of washing the road out. New gravel covered the road bed.
Continuing up the road, we saw evidence that others had ridden this way. Every hill reminded me it was early season and I wasn’t in shape. While Peter rode his E-bike in “active” mode, I felt I was riding in “inactive” mode. A few downed trees along the way gave us reason to stop and catch our breaths.
Half a mile past the hairpin turn, we encountered snow on the road where the west branch of the Albany Brook cascades down the steep hillside. Should we go on, walk it or ride it? We decided to attempt to pedal through it. There’s something exciting about riding over icy snow. Wheels skid and slide and you struggle to hold on and stay upright. We made it through the first patch, and a second one and then another one.
At the end of this mile-long section, we saw Bear Notch pavement ahead. We’d made it through! I insisted we turn right and ride to the top, marked by the “truck on cheese” sign. It was less than ¼ mile away through some more snow and downed trees. Reaching the height of land, we rode almost 5 miles and gained over 1,000 feet in elevation.
After a quick downhill to Chocorua lookout and back, we encountered Paul DegliAngeli, riding his road bike. He’d climbed up the road from Bartlett and was going down the other side to complete his Bear Notch Loop. On the fast cruise down, we encountered another cyclist on his way up. The road down was rideable with only a few snow patches on the side and trees to get around. I kept my eye out for snowmobile debris that can easily pop a tire. When I spotted a carbide tip cleat, I stopped and threw it to the side.
We were passed by two dirt bikes that had made it around the gate but saw no one else. Back at the van, we fist-bumped. We had made a loop all the way to the top of Bear Notch and back, logging over 11 miles on gravel, snow, and pavement, doing it a “different” way.
If you’re interested in knowing more about the Bartlett Experimental Forest, go to the USDA Forest Service website: tinyurl.com/yag2o3ct. For maps of the roads, our USGS topo map of the Bartlett area shows them. Online sources probably also have them. You can hunt for a map or discover their layout on your own by riding or driving them when the road opens.
Spring is here — grab your bikes and bug dope and go out and explore!
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.