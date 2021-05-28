Memorial Day Weekend is finally here, promising good weather and good times in the Mount Washington Valley. Many families, local and visiting, will be looking for things to do together. Taking the kids bike riding might be one of them.
In Mount Washington Valley, there are challenges to finding safe, fun places to ride for families. The hilly terrain is tough for younger and older riders. High-traffic roads during tourist seasons make safe riding places harder to find.
Below are some “family-friendly” riding options in the area:
Recreation path options
• Mountain Division Trail, Fryeburg, Maine. Four miles long of paved trail, rolling and flat. Park at Fryeburg Visitor’s Center, Route 302, Porter Road, off Route 113, parking lot near the Eastern Slope Regional Airport on Route 113.
• Conway Rec Path, Redstone. Turn left from Route 302 Redstone by Conway Police Station onto East Conway Road. Take first right on Meeting House Road, go to the end and park. Cross to the Smith-Eastman Park, cross the bridge to start path. The path mostly flat but rooty in sections, follows the Saco River and branches off to the high school and Mineral Springs. About 4 miles out and back.
• Presidential Range Rail Trail, Gorham. Turn left at light, head west on Route 2 toward Randolph 1 mile to the parking lot on the right. A dirt and cinder trail starts there and goes about 18 miles from Gorham to Jefferson. The best section for families is the first slightly uphill section to Pinkham B Road (4 miles) that follows Moose River.
White Mountain National Forest Service dirt roads
• Rob Brook Road (FR 35) — 8.5 miles, rolling terrain, turn off Kancamagus (Route 112) on Bear Notch Road, go 1 mile, park on left at the signboard. Gated — no traffic.
• Experimental Forest Roads (FR 44) in Bartlett — 4 miles, easy-moderate hill climbs. Three access roads off Bear Notch Road on Bartlett side, park at snowmobile turnaround before winter gate, take the first road on the right. Open to traffic, watch for cars.
Mountain bike trails
• Whitaker Woods, North Conway. Park at Whitaker Home Site off Route 16/302 in North Conway, near railroad tracks. Trails cover 45K of terrain from flat to hilly, with wide trails and single track.
• Echo Lake State Park, North Conway. Park either inside the park or right outside to access trails. Preferred parking and kiosk are located on Cathedral Ledge Road. The map is on the signboard. Wide trails and rooty single track trails circle the park. Swimming and picnicking on site.
• Pudding Pond Town Property, North Conway. Take Artist Falls Road off Route 16/302 (North Conway), turn right on Thompson Road, go half a mile, parking and gate are on the right. Ride to the kiosk for map and signs directing to pump track, Sticks and Stones and other trails. This is a mix of powerline, wide paths and technical single-track trails. Connects to other Eastside trails. Can also be accessed from Hemlock Lane, near Walmart.
• Marshall Conservation Area, Conway. Off West Side Road, Conway. Turn into the parking lot by railroad tracks. Fun, mostly single-track mountain bike trails for good climbers. Lucille’s is the easier climb, Shumway is good for downhill fun. Check out maps on Town of Conway’s website: tinyurl.com/z7b8pzck or go to: tinyurl.com/yfvhc385. It’s an area bounded by West Side Road, railroad tracks and High Street, where you can link into the West Side trail network.
• East Bear Paw Trails, Center Conway. The trails are located off Route 302, just south of the Fryeburg/Conway town line. Drive 5 miles east of Center Conway on Route 302. Look for a pull-in, gate and a large black bear sign on the right before State Line Store on the left. Park near the gate and ride around it. There is a kiosk ahead with map and trail rules to direct your riding. Trail maps are available online at either East Bear Paw Facebook page: tinyurl.com/2m9bcu5t). Lots of fun single-track riding, with twists, turns and bridges on either side of logging road.
• Albany Town Forest. From the light on Route 16 where the Kancamagus Highway (Route 112) starts, drive a little over a half-mile past the Saco Ranger Station. Look for a “Brake for Moose” sign on the right. Just past the sign, you’ll find a small pull-in parking lot. Ride past the gate, and go to the kiosk ahead to see the map of trails. The easier trails head right. There are about 3 miles of trails of varying difficulty, from wide forest trails to singletrack.
Alternate parking spot: Pull into Saco Ranger Station, drive past the parking lot to a dirt road. Near two gates, park on side of the road. Parking is limited — don’t block gates. Ride around the right gate. The road will take you to open fields. Ride in the fields toward the trestle over the Swift River or turn into the woods at the Ray Burton kiosk. Davis Farm Trail is easier, Swift River Trail has some challenges for young riders, with quick, sudden climbs over roots.
• Morrell Family Community Complex, Bartlett. Off Route 302, near Bartlett Village. Look for signs. You’ll find entry-level skills loop around the perimeter and a pump track at the eastern end. It’s a good introduction to single track for young riders.
• Thorne Pond, Bartlett. On Route 302, across from Attitash Bear Peak, turn into the parking lot. This is 12 miles of easy to moderate dirt roads and trails around the pond and down to Saco River. Trails along the river go all the way to Attitash Village.
Mountain bike areas
• Attitash Mountain Resort. Has nearly 20 miles of mountain bike trails for all abilities, including 35 downhill trails and eight cross-country trails. Scenic cross-country terrain along the Saco River or ride the more extreme, lift-accessed downhill terrain on Attitash and Bear Beak.
-- Cranmore Mountain Bike Park. Family-friendly lift-serviced, downhill mountain biking. The Cranmore Bike Park offers terrain for all ability levels from easy-going smooth flow trails, to more technical single-track terrain. Small group friends and family lessons and rentals available.
• Great Glen Trails, Pinkham Notch. Take Route 16 North from Glen to Pinkham Notch and Auto Road. Carriage roads and single track appeal to riders of all abilities in a safe, scenic area. $10 bike pass to ride trails. Rentals are available.
Upcoming events
• June 3: Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club’s Spring Social. The Ledge Brewing Co., 15 Town Hall Road, Intervale, 5-8 p.m., pizza provided by the club.
• June 5: Bike Swap and Sidewalk Sale, Stan and Dan’s, North Conway. Twenty percent of the proceeds are donated to Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club.
• June 4, 11 and 18, 3:30-5 pm. North Conway Community Center Mountain Biking Session B Mini-series for kids that are intermediate to advanced mountain bikers. Cost is $10. Register at tinyurl.com/3ybk5ry7.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
