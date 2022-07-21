I was out for a ride the other day when a fellow cyclist passed me and I saw more of him than I ever wanted.
His form-fitting lightweight shorts had seen better days which meant people were seeing a cheeky side of him. Oh dear.
Whether on a bicycle, traveling in a motor vehicle or just out for a pleasant walk, seeing the backside of a cyclist with worn-out bicycle shorts is a revolting, embarrassing and laughable sight to behold.
There’s no need to be sheer back there. Don’t be a dude or dudette with a diaphanous derriere.
Cycling shorts do serve a purpose. They make riding more enjoyable and efficient. Certainly, the padded chamois makes sitting more comfortable. The skin-tight spandex with chamois is a barrier against friction caused by repetitive motion, and also helps combat chafing and rashes as the padding wicks away moisture and dries rather quickly. Lycra means less wind resistance.
Of course, tight shorts also keep everything together, if you get my drift, which is much appreciated. I mean, it’s better than just wearing a jock while riding. Not that I’ve tried. I haven’t.
Then again, I’ve read plenty of stories involving naked cyclists, even one recently about a couple pedaling the length of the United Kingdom to raise money for charity. They made the news after a motorist tried to run them down. So, there may be something to be said for if you’ve got it, flaunt it.
Why might you have this very fine problem? Generally, it’s because the fabric is of low quality, and the constant use just wears them out. Factor in that they could be small too — especially if you grow more from those post-ride beers — and you will one day have sheer shorts.
You may not know you have sheer shorts. Sometimes you might learn from passersby in motorized vehicles who may call out unkind comments. But there are simple ways to ascertain the sheerness of your shorts. One easy way is to look at them before you put them on. If you can see your hand through your shorts, guess what? You can easily see the rest of you.
If you are in a committed relationship, whether it be a friend, spouse or partner, put their trust to a test. Put on the questionable apparel while in a well-lit room and then bend down and try to touch your toes.
Do this while your friend, spouse or partner is standing behind you and ask them if they can see your behind. You don’t actually have to do the toe touching part, but might as well find out how limber you are.
Another option is to just look in the mirror.
Now, what can you do about it?
Certainly riding with a chamois isn’t mandatory. Just go without it. Dress like a dad operating a riding lawnmower. There was a time when the fashion de rigueur for recreational riders were tighty whities as the base layer covered by cut-off denim shorts.
Cycling etiquette, depending on the era, included high white tube socks with colorful stripes up top, Chuck Taylor hi-top sneakers and a bandana. Though the years have seen many of the aforementioned accessories banished to bad 20th century disco movies, there are still those not using chamois today.
Buy better-quality cycling shorts. They do last longer. But even the expensive gear has a shelf life so be sure to check out the shorts when you notice some fraying.
If you are so inclined, put a layer under the shorts. Soft black boxer-style briefs could be used in a pinch. But cycling shorts aren’t meant to be worn with underwear.
I prefer to put something over the transparent shorts to get a few more miles out of them. Loose mountain bike shorts are my favorite in warm weather. Those pockets come in handy, especially for carrying a smartphone.
When the weather cools and it’s legging time, I just use those over the fading shorts. I think that’s the best use of shorts that have seen better days.
In hindsight, keep an eye on your shorts over time. If your shorts are too sheer, it might be better to hear it from a motorist or a passing cyclist. You don’t want to hear about it from the people behind you in the grocery check-out line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.