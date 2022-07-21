7-21-2022 Basch-cycling shorts

Using high-quality apparel is a good way to avoid having sheer cycling shorts. (MARTY BASCH PHOTO)

I was out for a ride the other day when a fellow cyclist passed me and I saw more of him than I ever wanted.

His form-fitting lightweight shorts had seen better days which meant people were seeing a cheeky side of him. Oh dear.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.