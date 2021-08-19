The first cyclist wheeled up even before Bob Holdsworth finished installing the bicycle repair station at the western end of the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail in Woodsville.
A family of eight — parents and six children — was ready to start pedaling the 83-mile long trail to Bethel, Maine, when the dad rolled by.
“He came over as his seat was loose and knew that would be a problem — especially given his youngest was in the trailer on the back of his bike. Problem solved by rolling the repair stand to the curb and the seat post was tightened,” said Holdsworth of Bartlett last week during a phone/email exchange. He’s vice president of the non-profit XNHAT.
The North Country Welcomes Bicyclists Program recently purchased and installed permanent bike repair stations and air pumps along the trail as well as providing portable repair tool kits and pumps for other facilities and services.
Fueled by grant money and spearheaded by trail founder Marianne Borowski of Glen, the program assists cyclists and advances bicycle tourism in the North Country.
Seven locations now contain the Dero Fixit Station and Air Kit 4 pump. Tools affixed are Philips and flat head screwdrivers, two tire levers and several Allen and box wrenches. The unit is installed into a cement base that is anchored in the ground. They are in the long term parking area in Woodsville, Lisbon by the train station, Littleton’s Thayers Inn, Jefferson’s Israel River Campground, Gorham’s Hub North, Rattle River Lodge and Hostel in Shelburne, and Bethel’s Davis Park.
A station and pump is anticipated for Gorham’s town park along Route 2 and the parking area in Littleton by the Riverwalk Covered Bridge. Another site’s being scouted.
“On top of that, we have one Park Tool wall unit and five businesses who received a complete set of tools and a floor pump. The locations range from lodging, food, shuttle and town governments,” said Holdsworth.
Businesses with portable repair tool kits and pumps are two shuttle services— Maura At Your Service and Priority Transportation — plus Gather Together Cafe and Nootka Lodge both in Woodsville and the Inn at Bowman in Randolph. The Littleton Motel has a Park Tool unit and pump.
Holdsworth was recently at the proposed Gorham site putting away his bicycle when he was approached by a cycling family of four wondering if he had any tools. He did, and the father fixed his daughter’s bike.
“The fact is that if he didn’t have the tools, they would have had to turn around, pack up the car and go back to Bethel instead of taking a nice ride on a sunny Sunday afternoon,” he said.
The well-traveled Borowski was inspired by similar initiatives in places like Quebec, New York State and the Erie Canal Trail.
“The repair station and pump amenity has been recognized as a key factor for cyclists when they consider their next multi day trip,” said Holdsworth.
The stations augment any tools cyclists may or may not be carrying with them, and cover bike travelers end-to-end on the trail.
The program looks to promote bike friendly businesses, those that value cyclists as customers. Suggestions include having basic repair tools and a pump, outdoor picnic table, bike parking, safe and covered overnight bicycle storage, hose and local maps/information showing grocery stores, restaurants, etc.
According to Holdsworth, Thayers Inn, Littleton Motel and Nootka Lodge allow bicycles in the rooms. Hub North has a storage area. Israel River Campground put in water and power at their campsites allowing cyclings to charge devices.
Holdsworth said the real value is creating a welcoming and safer environment for local cyclists and fostering cyclo-tourism that brings visitors to the North Country and stimulates the economy.
The hope is to put the North Country on bike travelers’ radars. Holdsworth cited a study that found only a fraction of visitors to the White Mountains venture north to Route 2 and beyond.
Holdsworth personally experienced that nugget recently when he met a bicycling couple in their 60s doing an out-and-back on the XNHAT (xnhat.org) and asked them what attracted them to the ride.
The man told him he’s been visiting the Whites since his early 20s and they had hiked most of the four thousand footers but had never been north of the Mount Washington Hotel. He then saw the XNHAT as a unique experience that would be fun, exciting and different to do.
So they did it.
“That’s what destination management is all about,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.