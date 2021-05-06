Local bike clubs are active in preparing trails, lining up group rides and looking ahead to events. Between socially distanced meetings and many missives, they’ve been updating members and the valley cycling community from mundane but important infrastructure matters like elections to more exciting stuff like trail improvements.
Clubs are key movers and shakers behind mountain biking. They seek grants, do trail projects, deal with multiple land owners, etc. They’re volunteers. If you use local trails, join a club. It’s the right thing to do.
On Sunday, nearly one-third of the White Mountains chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association turned out for its spring meeting at The Ledges Brewery in Intervale and Zoom with pizza donated by Matty B’s.
White Mountains NEMBA, which oversees 51 miles of cross-country trails, built two new trails — Swamp and Muffler — thanks to grants and the help of community volunteers and the Kennett Mountain Bike Team. The chapter will also be involved in the stewardship of Pine Hill Community Forest. It will also work with Ride NoCo, which splintered from the group last year, on Hurricane Mountain Zone projects.
New NEMBA Executive Director Travis Counsell was in the house. He took over the New England-wide organization last year. The Vermont native worked for the Hawaii Bicycle League as an events director grants manager and membership coordinator as well as being employed by bike shops. NEMBA has grown to 7,000 members and soon-to-be 31 chapters.
White Mountains NEMBA board members are Maryanne Dunfey, president; Mike Simoneau, vice president; Leo Rossignol, treasurer and Dawn Canales, secretary.
Go to nemba.org/chapters/wmnemba for information on group rides, trail building and more.
In a mid-April missive to its members, the White Mountain Bike Coalition, aka Ride NoCo, is asking riders using the popular Hurricane Mountain Zone to park at Cranmore Mountain to access the wealth of downhill trails from there.
For projects, the group is continuing its partnership with the White Mountain Trail Collective, which preserves the legacy of trail stewardship in the White Mountains. Tandem projects include work on Half Day, a meandering half-mile black diamond trail on the northwest side of Cathedral Ledge through the hemlocks, in the West Side network, and completing some tasks in the Hurricane Mountain Zone
The group plans trail work days (the next one is May 8 at 9 a.m. meeting at Cranmore’s Alberg Lodge to work on Charlies), and has a website (ridenoco.org) with trail maps, conditions and descriptions. A spring membership meeting is planned for Memorial Day weekend with details TBD.
The Coos Cycling Club’s spring newsletter reported an update to the Coos Trail map. Get it digitally through the trailforks app or at the website (cooscyclingclub.org). Print copies are available by becoming a member and at select establishments north of the notch. The dialed in grant writing club received funds from the Northern Forest Center and Tillotson Fund to improve the Pipeline Trail connecting Howie Roll to Carry-On with work expected to begin in June.
The club, which oversees more than 22 miles of trail, also announced the new Miccuci Trail Stewardship Fund to help maintain them. Mike Miccuci, owner of Moriah Sports in Gorham back in the day, was instrumental in the development of early mountain biking in the Gorham area, outdoor enthusiast extraordinaire, and all around crazy nice guy. And a friend. He died last October from cancer at age 66 “with a full head of hair and all of his own teeth,” said his obit. Donate.
Look for the popular Pete’s Bikes summer kids ride series soon. Trail work days are slated with May 15 up next. Also, this year the club started a winter trail conditions report which is expected to continue.
The Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club is leading the return to event normalcy charge with Kids’ Bike Safety Day at Story Land tomorrow (May 8). The club is also sending volunteers to the return of Crank the Kanc May 15. Look for club members leading rides during the White Mountain Outdoor Health and Wellness Festival July 17 and 18. The club also announced in early spring that Gail Costello is the new president, replacing Harry Mann. They also welcomed new board member Bob Holdsworth.
The club’s website mwvbicyclingclub.org has updates on group rides, road conditions, events and more.
Choose a club or two. Join. Try trail work. Volunteer at an event. Make a donation.
Get involved.
