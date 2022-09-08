Are you a cyclist who likes numbers? Some 42 percent of households around the world own at least one bicycle says a 2015 study in the Journal of Transport and Health and there are at least 580 million bicycles in private household ownership.
That’s a lot of spinning wheels.
Surveys and annual reports are loaded with delicious data.
The New England Mountain Bike Association, celebrating 35 years this season, is well-known around the valley, largely due to the local White Mountains chapter. That chapter is one of 31 across New England with a total of more than 7,000 members.
Earlier this year, White Mountains New England Mountain Bike Association surveyed its members, and when it comes to group rides, 43.2 percent prefer pedaling in the morning, 25 percent in the afternoon and 34.1 percent in the evening. A paltry 2.3 percent revealed they are too old, beat up and slow to do group rides.
The chapter was evenly split between intermediate and advanced riders, followed by expert and beginners. A majority of riders prefer cross-country riding, (59.1 percent) followed by rocks and roots, machine built with jumps and other features and downhill. Though more than half said they like to ride all of the above.
What’s the favorite trail system to ride? The East Side with Hemlock or Artist Falls trailheads edged Marshall on West Side Road, followed by the Hurricane Mountain Zone (including Cranmore’s lift-service), Mineral Site (Cathedral Ledge, High School Loop, etc.) and Echo Lake and the Lower Moats.
The non-profit Adventure Cycling Association with its approximately 54,526 members has mapped out about 50,527 miles of its cycling route network across the country with a sliver in Canada. One of its cross-country rides, the Northern Tier Route from Anacortes, Washington to Bar Harbor, Maine, crosses right through the valley on the Kanc and U.S.Route 302 into Fryeburg, Maine.
With some 118 maps available to bicycle travelers, the organization sold 940,379 maps between 2000 and 2021. In 2021, which shows the shift in the digital age, the group dispensed a total of 41,635 print, app downloads and GPX files alone.
Earlier this year, ACA added more than 650 miles to the U.S. Bicycle Route System the designation of three new U.S. Bicycle Routes in Oklahoma, Minnesota, and Delaware, and the realignment and extension of additional routes through Indiana and Michigan.
The U.S. Bicycle Route System is a developing national network of officially designated, numbered, and signed routes that use existing roads, trails, and other facilities appropriate for bike travel. It will eventually encompass 50,000 miles of routes and open new opportunities for cross-country travel, regional touring, and commuting by bike.
With the new designation and realignments, the U.S. Bicycle Route System now boasts 18,534 miles of routes in 33 states and Washington, D.C. At least 38 states are currently developing additional U.S. Bicycle Routes.
In New Hampshire, the route is on the Seacoast and connects Maine and Massachusetts along the East Coast Greenway (hop on in Portland) which follows the Atlantic Coast to Florida.
The advocacy cycling organization Bicycle Coalition of Maine is observing its 30th year as the voice of bicyclists and pedestrians in the Pine Tree State. A key group in educating cyclists about safety, their 2021 annual report reflected the boom in bikes and renewed interest in bicycling caused by the pandemic.
As Bicycle Coalition of Maine returned to in-person activities, they were able to undertake 117 educational events, 16 bike rodeos for children, six fix-a-bike workshops and reached some 2,545 students.
The return to recreational events like bike swaps, valet bike parking and bike tour type of rides blossomed.
Bicycle Coalition of Maine held six Rides of Silence, held the third Wednesday of May to honor people who have been injured or killed while cycling, took place in Andover, Augusta, Lewiston, Portland and Yarmouth, Maine, and right here in North Conway.
Nearly 400 women participated in 21 Women’s Rides that took place from Kittery to Madawaska in June. An average of 15 women joined each group ride in the five scenic rides in Southern Maine during the Women’s Ride Summer Series. Bicyclist love concerts and some 767 bikes were parked in the bike valet area at the State Theater’s Summer Concert Series at Thompson’s Point. The Maine Woods Rambler, a gravel ride with between 50-km and 100-km routes in Millinocket, drew 88 riders.
Memberships help drive Bicycle Coalition of Maine and the non-profit says it welcomed 274 new members in 2021. Were you one of them?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.