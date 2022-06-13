There were eight responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “What changes to the transfer station’s hours of operation would you support, if any?”
If the town wants to close the transfer station, it would make the most sense to close it on Tuesday, not Sunday when all the vacationers are headed back to Massachusetts. I have personally found it offensive that a selectman would say that the only people she cares about are the voters, i.e. residents. Taxpayers who own second homes have rights, too, as do tourists. If you want to be in a tourist town, then you can't keep treating people so poorly. Conway really needs to get their act together.
It would be nice if it had a couple of days or even one day a week where it opened early, maybe at like 5 in the morning. This is Dee Damon, Center Conway.
Why are we electing these selectmen to make decisions when they bow to The Conway Daily Sun and ask what we think about it? This way, there's no accountability for the selectmen. They can say, well, this is what the voters want. But you have to look at the short-term rental situation, and we voted what we wanted and it was ignored. So my opinion is, I have no opinion. I'm just disgusted with the whole situation. This is Jeff in Intervale.
The solution for the least disruption to the people's schedules and still achieve the wishes of the employees would be to have the dump closed Sunday and Monday. This is Crawford from Conway.
I think this question should be asked of the workers at the transfer station. The general public could give an opinion but it probably would not matter any more than the opposition to the toilet in North Conway. The voters were duped into thinking it was just a poll. And now all of us are paying through the nose. RW, Conway.
I think they should be closed on Sunday as the employees probably work pretty hard there. Two days they get off and you can have Sunday, Monday and this would be for their advantage as well as to their families. I think maybe extending the hours probably on a Saturday, an hour earlier, maybe an hour later on the Saturday or to eliminate Saturday altogether make it Saturday, Sunday and open Monday. But it's up to the employees how they feel what best impacts their family and friends and actually their lifestyle. I believe close on Sundays is the best advantage. An extra hour in the morning, extra hour in the afternoon or like from 6 to 4 and that's it. People will adjust accordingly.
Every taxpaying head of household and every registered business should receive a key to the dump ,so they can go anytime they wish. Cameras will record all activity 24/7. At the same time, each key holder will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Hunter Biden original artwork which they can keep or resale on eBay.
Close it. We can burn our own garbage. Bury the leftover stuff. Please don’t throw it into the river. That would be uncool.
