“Hiring Now” signs have cropped up like crocuses, and the Sun’s pages are full of help wanted ads as local businesses, particularly restaurants and hotels, scramble to find workers. There are many reasons for the shortage, including lack of affordable housing, lack of child care and no J-1 (foreign) workers. But the biggest reason employers point to is the $300-a-week federal unemployment payments, which along with state jobless benefits, have created a disincentive to rejoin the workforce. Sixteen states are cutting off the federal money. Arizona is one and is also offering bonuses to eligible people who take a full-time job.
This week’s TeleTalk question: Should Gov. Sununu cut off the $300 federal unemployment payments as a way of getting people back to work?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
