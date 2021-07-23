Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes reported to selectmen this week that the new paid parking program is losing money and he is cutting attendants, who make $16 an hour. The program started Memorial Day and is now in effect at First Bridge, Davis Park, the Smith-Eastman Landing and Conway Lake. Parking is free for residents and property owners and $20 a day for visitors. Locals like it because the parking lots are not crowded and tourists complain and say the daily fee is too high.
This week’s TeleTalk question is: How do you think the parking program is going so far?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.