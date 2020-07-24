Tele-Talk: Would you prefer a traffic light or a roundabout at the East Conway Road intersection with Route 302?
The state Department of Transportation is asking Conway selectmen if they want a traffic light or a roundabout at the East Conway Road intersection with Route 302. State Highway Safety Engineer Michael Dugas told selectmen that as of 2014, the 302/East Conway Road intersection was the 12th most accident-prone rural intersection in New Hampshire. DOT staff, selectmen and a consultant will be talking about the intersection at the selectmen’s meeting of Aug. 18.
This week's Tele-Talk: Would you prefer a traffic light or a roundabout at the East Conway Road intersection with Route 302?
