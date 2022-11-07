There were 14 responses to the Tele-Talk question, “Who do you think is going to win in Tuesday’s election?”
I predict the Republicans will win enough races Tuesday to gain control of both the House and Senate whether you like it or not. And Trump will announce later this week he’s running for prez again in ’24, and he’ll win. You’ll see.
Lets see, who is going to win? First, we will look at all of the accomplishments by the Democrats over the last two years: Shut down oil pipe line, doubled the gas prices, drove heating oil through the roof, spent trillions of your tax dollars and increased food prices by double digits and more, Left Afghanistan with 13 dead Americans and left billions of dollars in weapons for the enemy, opened the border to let in millions of illegals and tons of drugs, lied on a daily basis and proposed abortion up until the date of birth, and then called half of the country extremists. In a normal election, every Democrat would be defeated soundly, but with the media's help brainwashing the uninformed, who knows. Conway will probably go with the Democrats, but hopefully the rest of the country will wake up and kick them out.
There will be no winner. Too much hate has been spewed in print and TV format. We can go forward but bitter feelings will prevail. Still, no one has answered why the Democrats want to inflict 90,000 IRS agents on their constituents? Answer the question, Hassan, Kuster, Knirk, Marsh, Pappas, etc. The cities are rotting from the core, followed by the suburbs and, finally, the Mount Washington Valley will soon follow. Have you been to Manchester lately?
No one wins when the most urgent issue — our collapsing environment, largely due to raising 80 billion so-called farmed animals on a small sphere of 70 percent water, ocean water from which 4 trillion marine animals are hauled annually, reduced to “seafood” — is not only ignored but subsidized. No one wins when the environmental canary in the coal mine died decades back, but it’s business as usual in a GDP-obsessed society. The economy over the environment is a lose, lose all around. Go to climatehealers.org. Laura Slitt
Republicans will sweep the elections. The Democrats have overplayed their hand with the “threat to Democracy” narrative. Here are examples of the version of “Democracy” Democrats are trying to bring to America: Stalin’s social democracy, Laos’ Democratic Republic, the Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea, the German Democratic Republic of East Germany, the Democratic Republic of Congo. So yes, Democracy is on the line: True American Democracy as envisioned and instituted by our forefathers, enshrined in our Constitution and Bill of Rights and defended by generations of Americans. Vote Republican! Franklin Stephenson
With such high tensions about voting irregularities, I hope Gene Chandler is not sitting next to the ballot box in Bartlett Town Hall like he did the last time he ran for representative, while the other candidates are outside on a public road.
I predict that the Republicans are going to win. The Build Back Better Biden administration is not doing anything better. Things are higher than they’ve ever been. It’s going to be a really scary winter for people in New England. With the cost of food, heating our homes, gas and our vehicles and everything in between. I hope the Republicans win, so we can get things financially better for everybody because at this rate, the Democrats are destroying things.
The winners will be those chosen by God. He will pick those that are best for this glorious country. Praise Jesus.
Anyone who is paying attention will vote Republican across the board. We need to send the Democrats a message they’ve gone too far to the left.
I think the Republicans are going to win both the House and the Senate although some of the Democrats may win at the state level.
Anyone making under $400,000 a year will vote for the Democratic ticket so that the Republicans don’t get in and repeal the Inflation Reduction Act. We want the corporations to pay their 15 percent share, begin addressing the climate change issue, the infrastructure the manufacturing issue, and also make sure that the Republicans don’t repeal the abortion ban to create a six-week ban. We also need to keep out election deniers. I think the Democratic ticket will win.
In 62 years of voting, I have never ever in my life voted straight slate like Republican or Democrat. I’ve always tried to pick and choose who I like. However, this time around, I’m going 100 percent Republican. Why? Look at the last two years that we’ve had Biden and Democrats in. High heat, fuel, gasoline, propane, diesel fuel, interest rates. Anybody who thinks logically would say, “Look, keeping the Democrats in is not going to change things currently. They may not be the best candidates around but to make things change, we have to go Republican.” And that’s what I’m doing and I’m proud of saying that, this is what I’m gonna do. Lou of Center Conway.
According to pretty much all of our polls across the country, about roughly 80 percent of Americans think this country is moving in the wrong direction at this point. So I would expect this election results to reflect pretty much that.
We need a Republican landslide to get this country back on the right way it needs to go.
