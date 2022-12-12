There were 22 responses to the Tele-Talk question, “What steps are you taking in response to higher home heating bills?”

I got my thermostat turned down to 62, and I’m freezing. I wear long johns top to bottom, jeans, flannel shirt and a fleece in my house because it’s cold, big time. I don’t know what I’m gonna do when they have to deliver propane to my house. I don’t know what they’re charging right now. I slept with my long johns and my sweat clothes on, and I was still cold. Somebody needs to do something. This is Paul from Effingham.

