There were 22 responses to the Tele-Talk question, “What steps are you taking in response to higher home heating bills?”
I got my thermostat turned down to 62, and I’m freezing. I wear long johns top to bottom, jeans, flannel shirt and a fleece in my house because it’s cold, big time. I don’t know what I’m gonna do when they have to deliver propane to my house. I don’t know what they’re charging right now. I slept with my long johns and my sweat clothes on, and I was still cold. Somebody needs to do something. This is Paul from Effingham.
Running on the woodstove war, thermostat 55 to 60, layers and thanks to the policies of the president and the Democrats, this is what we got to deal with.
If someone didn’t stop the pipeline, and someone didn’t stop the production of oil in the United States, maybe the prices wouldn’t be as high. What I’m doing is I’ve turned my thermostat down to 61 and learned to live with it, closing the doors to certain rooms that I’m not using, using the cooking as a source of heat, we’re baking a lot of things.
What choice do we have? Pay the bill or freeze to death? The same with the light bill. Turn off all lights that are possible and thermostat down at nights, wear extra sweaters and an extra blank and at night. Roberta Webster, Conway
In order to pay for the higher home heating bills, we have cut down on our weekly automobile gas expenditures by no longer driving 3 miles daily to pick up a copy of The Conway Daily Sun
I’ll be taking two steps: Probably steal the oil from my neighbors or pay with a stolen credit card. Piece of cake.
I just like to say thank you to Joe Biden for the great job he’s doing and screwing up this country and this is the reason these heating bills are so damn high. I cannot wait until that dirtbag is out of office.
This is Fred. I bundle up, and I warm my Budweiser up in the microwave. Not much more I can do. Social Security ain’t covering anything.
I have been keeping my heat turned down to 55 degrees, taking shorter showers and washing my clothes in cold water only. But the first thing I do every morning is light my wood stove with your piece of sh*t newspaper because that’s the only thing it’s good for.
My disabled vet husband and I live in a very small bungalow heated by one propane heater. When we go out, we turn down the thermostat and keep the blinds up if it’s sunny, down if it’s cloudy. We have recently installed fitted carpeting, which has improved the insulation. I deplore government handouts, and wish the money that’s being handed out were used to reduce bills for everyone. Ann Borges
Mainly, I’m using heat pumps until the very coldest weather comes. Then oil. I always burn wood, too. Terry Lochhead
I did my part to lower my heating costs, I voted against Hassan and Pappas who supported the Biden agenda which jacked up the fuel prices. Unfortunately, after the brainwashed folks who watch fake news voted them in again, I decided to move to the free state of Florida where the folks use common sense and vote on the facts.
Since all four members of the family are overweight, we have cut out all between meals snacks, no seconds of any meal, normal size portions only and desserts only on weekends. We will apply the savings toward the heating bill. Some of us have gone to bed hungry, but that is a small price to pay to lose the fat and stay warm.
I siphon heating oil from the neighbor’s tank and sabotage my gas and electric meters.
Turning down my heat at night and sharing my bed with two Australian shepherds. Those are my dogs, not shepherds from Australia.
Cardigans, socks/slippers and sweaters like we all used to. An extra blanket on the bed, etc. Plastic on the windows to help insulate and stop drafts. Starting with the quick easy things. Dawn James
Pellets. Celeste Brady
Nothing like living in a Third World Country. What next, gathering sticks and breaking up furniture? This is the dumbest self-inflicted wound we could have imposed on ourselves. And just what do senior citizens or new mothers with babies do? How about those families that are living on the edge of poverty? Franklin Stephenson
Thermostat at 57 degrees. Cynthia L. Eaton
Ordering my green split wood for the next two years now, because it’s only going to get more expensive. Abagnale Franklin
Biden voters are getting what they want. Montgomery Dash
