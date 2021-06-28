There were 56 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “What should Conway do with the old town hall?”
I believe it should be an STR. The town can make some money. Elizabeth Graves.
It should be saved. Put a Conway museum in there.
Should have left it alone and left it the way it was. There’s plenty of room down there for all the business that goes on in town.
It would be a great parking lot for the store, the church and the apartment building next to the church.
I think the town should form a committee to decide what to do with the building. That’s how Avesta got the building in Freiburg with the Snow School, a town committee, reviewed proposals from people and then awarded it to an affordable senior housing company. So I think the town of Conway should lead a committee of citizens to solicit ideas and then choose the idea that works best.
In regard to the Old Town Hall, it would be a perfect spot to make a large parking lot for Frye’s store.
I think what they should use it for is to put all the people who voted for Joe Biden in Carroll County, and they will understand and figure out how screwed up the country is because they voted for him and maybe try to figure it out.
This is Gordon. I think they should sell it to the highest bidder and move on. Don’t do something that’s going to cost the taxpayers more money. We no longer need the building, so sell it and move on.
I suggested they make it a parking lot for that little store right there.
The former town hall should be returned to the members of the Eastman family or made into a townhouse.
Renovate it and turn it into a short-term rental.
Conway should follow Fryeberg’s example and sell the building for $1 to a developer who commits to converting it to five affordable housing units. Housing is the biggest crisis in town. They should do something to alleviate the problem.
Burn it so the fire department can practice putting out fires, let the B-52 pilots use it for bombing practice, or both. This is Dave in North Conway
The contract with the Eastmans is very clear. There are no questions to clear up. What the town fathers want is to change the original agreement so they can do whatever they want with the property. Be upfront with your true intentions. Someone would think your all related to the Biden crime family, especially multimillionaire Hunter. If you can’t play ball by the Eastmans’ rules, give up the property.
So why is the Town of Conway, including the police department, operated in such a reactive management style? You would think by now we could get the cart following the horse. Wayne A Stanton
They should find members of the Eastman family and discuss all the possibilities. Tammie Savini
Airbnb it to Massholes. Pete Lazaron
I thought the Town Offices had to move because it could no longer be used. So, now it’s OK? If the asbestos was such a problem then, isn’t it still? Whitney Bowley
Maybe sell it to make some money for the STR lawsuit? Dale Erik McConkey
Turn it into apartments. Gloria Frost Powell
Short-term family shelter. Greg Fletcher
Tear it down. Bill Tuttle
Use it as a short-term rental. David Langlois
How about a gambling for charity center since the planning board is all for that? Or a skate park like you guys have been saying for over a decade. Thomas Bouchie
Drug-free short-term family homeless shelter. Peg Barton
Recreation center for kids, with a basketball court and playground in the back Anthony Addonizio
Turn it into affordable housing. Lisa Marino Surette
Apartments. Not like the $1,200 to $1,800 nothing included one bedroom that’s not affordable to the average worker apartments that are all over town right now. But actually affordable apartments. Wyatt Coughlan Jr.
The right thing to do is ask the Eastman family. Why is this even a question? Rick Wales
Homeless shelter. Zeb Eaton
Turn it into apartments. Nova Savary
I would say maybe affordable housing. However, if the town is in charge it will most likely become luxury apartments. Seammus McGrath
Housing. Matthew Lyman
Airbnb. Paul Johnson
Short-term shelter housing. Diana Soucy
The property belongs to the Eastman family. Its not the facist decision of Tom Holmes from Beverly, Mass. Alexandria Clendenning
How about nurturing the growth of local artisans by offering them support to live and create locally? Craftsman/craftswoman, artists and musicians are an essential part of local culture and the value they bring is often overlooked. The valley is soon to lose local artists if it does not pay attention to what other cities and towns are doing to invest in arts and culture. Please consider gifting this beautiful building to live-work studios for local craftsmen, so they can continue to add to our local culture. This building could be live-work studios that would open their door to the community hosting open studio arts night and outdoor markets. We need an arts center here. This is the perfect place! Center Conway would be an ideal place for a local arts community. Kim Poliquin
I believe that it should be turned into low-income apartments to rent because the valley is struggling with housing. Basil D. Goodwin
Turn it into an Airbnb. lol Rory Davies
Sad to have abandoned this beautiful building exhibiting civic pride for a corporate office building. Symbolic of our times when beauty and culture have no value. Steve William Lindsey
If the deed says it reverts to the Eastman family how is this even up for debate? Paul Gallichotte
Now that they have taken over the brick building and pushed the bank further into the floodplain. What’s next from the City Selectman. Alexandria Clendenning
Strip club. Pat Quinn
Chick-fil-A with a fireman’s pole from the top. Only option really. Alen Husic
Sell it. Darlene Trafford Leavitt
Rec center. Carol Leighton
Should go back to the Eastman family. Taxpayers should not be paying anything for this building. Darlene Bailey
Grow operation Ras Yello
Bring it up to Schouler Park and make public restrooms out of it. We get very disappointed visitors that there are no public restrooms in the town of North Conway, around Schouler Park. The Railroad Station does not have public restrooms. Rose M. Illsley
Keep it, beautiful. Patricia Theall
Make it an STR. George Cole
Most of those old buildings would require way too much work and money to bring it up to code, plus possible asbestos materials. Tear it down, like they do with building all the time these days. Charles Ramsdell
I’ll live there. I like the style of the building, plus Frye’s food next door. Joe Roberts
An affordable academy for people to become plumbers, electrician, learn how to saw, gardening, etc. Lilian Espinoza Knapp
Auto parts store. Bob Myron
Tear it down. Sanborn Jillian
