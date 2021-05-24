There were 18 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “What should affordable housing in the valley look like: apartments, condos, duplexes or small homes? Also, what monthly rent do you think should be charged?”
It should be affordable (as the question asks), other towns and cities do it all the time, I assume they are federally subsidized. For someone to maintain a house with limited income is impossible with the price of supplies going up. A recent news article said new buyers were shocked at the price of upkeeping a home, just look around at some of the homes in need of work. I guess they can’t afford to fix them, so there goes their investment. Housing continues to go up, because taxes do. Gary Leblanc
Affordable housing is a Band-Aid. The real problem is inflation, gentrification and wages being unlivable creating poverty among the lower middle class. It’s hitting the MWV hard because as a tourist area, most of the jobs are in the service industry — one of the lowest-paying industries even though it’s the most necessary for a healthy society. Bek Blizzard
Would our input really matter when all is said and done? Affordable housing would/should be based on income. Build duplexes on a large lot offering two to four bedrooms. It would also be nice to build some with one bedroom for people whose kids have left the nest. Subsidized apartments would help a lot of families and even single adults. Tammie Savini
Reasonably the highest starting wage in the valley for local shops is around $8 or $9 an hour. At highest, that’s 40 hours a week at $320 without taxes. So $1,280 a month full-time employment at 40 hours a week. Just to be clear. Hayley Douglass
How about some developer buy up some of the commercial land in Intervale/Bartlett and put in a senior village. It seems all proposed housing is for Conway. Kate Briand
Homes would be amazing. Two or three bedrooms. We have many families struggling here. But we have such low wages in many of the jobs that the homes would need to be income based. Maybe even something like Lamplighter but income-based for families. I feel like there are many senior options already. So it’d be nice if we worked on homes for the workers and students of the community. Emily Jane Douglas
How about the rest of New Hampshire? This isn’t just an issue in North Conway. Devin Dasani
What we need is family housing: three bedrooms, maybe four. To keep it semi-realistic: $1,500 which is still too much for most workers of the valley. In other areas of the country, they offer three bedrooms with utilities, pools, fitness areas and everything included for $1,500 to $1,700. Shannon Boudreau Welch
Liberal transplants aren’t going to like that at all. $1,000 it never sees the light of day. Fred Jones
First, the businesses are responsible to provide appointments for their workforce. Absolutely no changing on zoning to accommodate these building especially in common land. That is what is slowly being destroyed in the valley. Nature is continually being abused and destroyed. The more the people, the less we have. The big money people are worried about profit, not about us or the nature. So, for every business that requires workers, they must provide dwellings on their property.
This is Donna. I think that they should eliminate all short-term rentals in Bartlett also, all over the valley, and rent them out to people that live here and work here. The rent should be around $800 a month. And if the short-term rentals are gone, they can rent them out year-round. That would be my solution.
I hope you people can live with your voting consequences.
We have all these folks moving up from out of town, who have made a lot more money than anyone around here has ever made. We have people working in the service industry, which I myself have for 40 years in this valley. And the commensurate pay is not up to par with the prices of housing rentals, or what have you. We’re defeating ourselves here. When you have too many businesses opening up thinking that they’re just going to reap huge profits, you will need reliable people and they need to pay people around here $18 to $20 an hour, just to start, because that’s, that’s the way it is. The rents are so horrendously high. The rent should be $850 for a two-bedroom rental, the rent should be probably $1,250 for a two-bedroom house but people can’t even afford that. Because they’re usually going part-time. and whatnot. So it’s a self-defeating situation. All the rich people have come in, they bought up all this property that corporations have, but they have not taken into consideration that there is absolutely no place for the workforce to rent. The properties have already been bought up. So they can’t buy them even if they had the money to because most of its cash on hand from out-of-state. You’re looking at the demise of the valley. The rich people destroyed the valley and the corporations have. The poor people that have been trying to make ends meet, they can’t do it at $14 at $15 an hour. They can’t make it at $20 an hour now. Unless they have another spouse or helpmate to help them with all of that and if they get kicked out of their apartment because the owner wants to sell it, they’re done. And it’s all over New Hampshire. It’s just the way that it is, and it’s really really sad. It’s really sad but this is the new unnormal. This is DP from Lovell, Maine.
This is Bob from Fryeburg, Maine. People need to make at least $1,000 a week in order to be able to live in the valley, and that’s not happening right now. But it’s going to be soon when the customers that come up cannot get the service that they need. In the interim, there is no place for the service industry people to be. So that’s the sad reality.
It should be free.
I think that affordable apartments with at least three bedrooms would be a good option. Rent would have to match most of the wages paid around the area. Cannot pay $1,000 a month plus utilities,when you can only get hired at 32 hours a week, making maybe $10 an hour, plus 32 hours and under is considered part time, which means no benefits. How do you pay first and last month’s rent, and security deposit? Duplex would also work if they have at least three bedrooms and some kind of a yard. These would be rental opinions. Small houses with at least three bedrooms, with a bit of a yard could be houses to buy. But the price would have to be within the pay scale around here. Wherever any of these may be possible. Don’t cut and clear anymore trees. No trees = No foliage. Russell from Conway
The housing should mirror every low-income neighborhood, ghetto architecture that one finds in the big cities run by Democrats. This means no doors on kitchen cabinets (for some reason, they are always removed by the occupants); bulletproof front doors; all windows tinted so you can’t see inside; and finally a three-car garage, one for the caddy, one for the speed boat, and one for the jet skis, snowmobile and overnight camper. Absolutely no swimming pool. Finally, remember Trump won.
By most standards a family shouldn’t pay more than 30 percent of their monthly income for rent or a mortgage; banks and subsidized housing companies use that amount as a maximum. So whatever shape or form affordable housing has to take, that should be a guideline for future residential projects. Dwight Devork, Wolfeboro
