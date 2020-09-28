There were eight responses to this week’s tele-talk question “What is your pet theory on what affects the color of foliage?”
Here's a pet fact not a theory. A horse is a reverse ATM. A divorce would be cheaper. Don't get me started.
We have never known and, even to this day, do not know why leaves turn color. However, our 93-year-old grandmother from Poland says it has something to do with Hillary Rodham Clinton.
Of course we all know that little elves and pixies flit around and paint the leaves. Since there are not enough of them some trees turn colors before others. Walter Davis, North Conway.
I asked my pet (dog) and he does not have a theory. Jeffrey Shutak
Mine said it was ruff. Amanda Miller Walker
My dog likes the orange. My goldfish the yellow. My orangutan likes the green, figures. I like when the herbs get the red hairs and the valley smells of skunky flowers that the world needs. My cat likes the deep mustard yellows. My local chipmunk and the squirrel were talking about the greens that linger. Ras Yello
Seriously? We have enough people already doubting science and you want them to start believing they change color because of Unicorn poop? Carl Tyler
Vote Trump. Steven Bryant Ellis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.