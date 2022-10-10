There were 10 responses to the Tele-Talk question, “What is your favorite memory of this year’s Fryeburg Fair?"
My wife and I went to the Fryeburg Fair on Wednesday. I played the ring toss game. I have never won anything bigger than my hand. On my second ring toss, I won the biggest stuffed animal you could ever imagine. The entire place froze. A young girl was going, “Oh my God, you won. You won, you won.” I looked at my wife and I said, “Honey, what would you like to take home?” She goes, “It won't even fit in the back of the truck.” I looked at the little girl and I'm like, “If you got to pick what would you pick?” And she said, “The sparkly dragon.” So I told the guy to quit taking down the dog that I originally picked and get the sparkly dragon and I handed it to her and the little girl cried and the parents thanked me and people are still good. Scott from Tamworth
The most memorable thing for me this year about the Fryeburg Fair, as every other year, was not going. This is Ken from North Conway
We loved the fair. Harness racing was so much fun. Jill O'Keefe
Working with my mates at the Fryeburg New Church building, especially Bob on the grill. Jen Bella
Big smiles and empty wallets with the grands. Kate Briand
As seasoned citizens, we will always remember not having to pay an entrance fee. We will not forget the exorbitant food prices. The fact that many fair goers have a flatulence problem. Ever hear of Beano?
American Legion double cheeseburgers. Doris Smith
Eli Young Band last Tuesday. Barbara Gifford
My favorite memory of the fair is in the past when they had the hoochie coochie tent, that was always something else. They need to bring that back. But, no, really, seriously, what I miss the most and, my favorite thing of the fair, is all of the agriculture that goes on there, all the animals and all the really incredible exhibits and the food and the hoochie coochie tents.
We have two fond memories. We will always remember the twinkling in the eye of a young lamb and the joy we felt leaving.The crowds were too much. Doesn't anybody work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays? Also, the food prices were not family friendly. But it was nice not to see any politicians pressing the flesh or to hear about the Biden Crime Family. Question; where did so many rude people in the crowd come from?
