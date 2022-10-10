There were 10 responses to the Tele-Talk question, “What is your favorite memory of this year’s Fryeburg Fair?"

My wife and I went to the Fryeburg Fair on Wednesday. I played the ring toss game. I have never won anything bigger than my hand. On my second ring toss, I won the biggest stuffed animal you could ever imagine. The entire place froze. A young girl was going, “Oh my God, you won. You won, you won.” I looked at my wife and I said, “Honey, what would you like to take home?” She goes, “It won't even fit in the back of the truck.” I looked at the little girl and I'm like, “If you got to pick what would you pick?” And she said, “The sparkly dragon.” So I told the guy to quit taking down the dog that I originally picked and get the sparkly dragon and I handed it to her and the little girl cried and the parents thanked me and people are still good. Scott from Tamworth

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.