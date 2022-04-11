There were 20 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “What do you think of making Kennett Middle a sixth-through-eighth-grade school?”
The reason there’s a decline in attendance is because of COVID, for one thing. And number two, if the town made the schools we already have more appealing, people wouldn’t be sending their kids to these charter schools. I mean, they’re taking away from the attendance right there. That’s half the problem, and they’re getting money that normal schools should. Why aren’t those people paying actual tuitions? Just much like if you sent your child to Waldorf, you used to have to pay a fee. It’s not a public school. Our public schools are now suffering as a result. It’s because you need to make it more appealing to send them to the schools we already have.
Close the schools and make parents home school them kiddies. This will save taxpayahs money. The unemployed teachers can get jobs somewhere else. If they don’t like it, too bad.
I support having the sixth-graders go to Kennett Middle School. I think this is a move in the right direction. Eventually, it makes it even more practical for school bus drivers, and making less trips. And eventually, you might even have to close one of the small elementary schools. The taxes keep going up as do cost measures keep going up. It’s time for the town fathers, and even school and other departments, to be serious about things. This looks like a positive direction. And I wish the only thing that the schools would do is teach home economics. It seems the one thing that needs to be done. Lou of Conway
Move sixth graders to Kennett Middle School but do not split up the K-five kids. Leave younger siblings together as long as possible.
Yes, I think making Kennett Middle School a six to eighth grade is an excellent idea. It should have been done a long time ago. Just vote “no” on dictator Joe Lentini.
It’s a good idea because it will reduce the lines to use the restrooms at peak hours as there will be more restrooms to share. As Peppermint Patty said, it is not a good thing to keep people waiting.
No worries, when all the homes are finally turned into short-term rentals you won’t need any of them. Problem fixed. Shannon Boudreau Welch
I honestly don’t care what needs to be done; as a town we cannot close an elementary school — probably only to reopen it next year. We must think of sustainable growth as a community. Far too long have the planners made tourists the priority, while limiting the capabilities of the local and native workers. Let’s rebrand the valley as a place that supports its locals as they are the on the ground foot soldiers supplementing the tourism industry that we survive on. We need support. We need affordable housing. We need livable wages. We need help. Let’s make this valley great again. Cameron Lambert
Crazy. I know but I went to middle school for fifth and sixth grade. I find it weird that those grades are still in elementary school. Suzette St. Pierre
Figure closely what transportation costs would do to the district’s numbers, and how to provide timely transportation on both ends of the school day. If the numbers actually work, then make a plan to do an exploratory year. Evaluate after that year. Sue Burnham
Sixth-graders are still so sweet. Keep them that way. Nicole Nordlund
Just keep the elementary schools open. COVID babies arriving in three years. Abby Preece
Would the sending schools send sixth-graders? Melissa Tibbetts
Should’ve been done years ago. Harris Family Furniture & Mattress Headquarters
Lots of schools do it. Carol Leighton
I really do not think sixth-graders are ready developmentally. Let them have that last year in grade school to mature. Lichen Jennings Rancourt
Yes vote. Bridget Iannuzzi
The question should be why are enrollments declining. The answer(s) are obvious. Scott R. Barbour Jr.
Do it. Peggy J. Hatch Dickinson
