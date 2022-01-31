There were 13 responses to the Tele-Talk question “What do you think of Conway selectmen voting to charge locals $5 for a parking sticker?” The majority of those who responded disagreed with the selectmen’s decision.
There is so much free parking in this town. If they really wanted to gouge people they would be putting parking meters or kiosks down the entire strip. Five dollars for limitless use of parking at these locations is not a lot to ask. My only disagreement is that the ability to obtain a sticker should apply to all valley residents in close surrounding towns. Darcie Buker
I wish it wasn’t just for residents of Conway but for all Mount Washington valley residents. Jennifer Smith
Welcome to the new Portland. Michaela Glennie
Ridiculous. Tammi Lamar
Vote them all out of office. Misguided priorities. Gregory A. Stewart
I think the world population is out of control. Shep Kroner
What is wrong with Conway? Peggy J Hatch Dickinson
Ridiculous. Mary Tector Mead
This is an example of “creeping taxism.” It is a condition where the people placed in charge feel the urge to make new programs and create new fees to pay for them. Rarely do the fees cover the program, so of course new fees are needed. Rarely are the fees actually used for the program, but instead they go into the “general fund” then the next thing you know, we need to raise taxes to sustain the original program. A vicious cycle most commonly inflicted upon others by liberals and democrats. Frank in Center Conway.
We agree with the head of the Biden crime family, Joey, that to have good government you must pay for it. Even $10-$15 would be OK. I’m sure president Harris would acquiesce.
No. Just another burden or tax for us locals.
The fees required for residents to park anywhere in town is a bad idea in ANY instance. It is not the same as user fees. This is the same as charging a family member a fee if they want to sit in the comfy chair that is in the living room. Bad form and a slippery slope. What next? Charging a fee to (fill in the blank). The bane of government is the unrelenting quest for new “revenue streams.” Paying fees reduces the checkbook just like paying property taxes. Throwing money at a poorly run administration issue seldom works. Mark Hounsell
The selectmen’s decision on charging locals for parking is wrong. It is nothing more than a tax. Let’s review the original problem that got us here. During COVID, outsiders thronged to Conway for outdoor R&R. There were so many “guests” here that there were no places for locals to park. Last year, they decided to add kiosks and hire attendants to collect fees from our tourists. Last summer, parking sales landed in the red, in part because there were up front costs for having a parking process. That was all paid for. There are no startup costs this year. So are the selectmen taxing the locals just to insure that the parking fees end up in the black? As a local, this is extremely unfair to treat a local resident like a tourist. Stickers should be free to residents like last year. Don Jones, North Conway
