There were over 80 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Is the site of the Intervale Motel a good location for a new four-story hotel?” and except for one or two, all were uniformly opposed to the idea.
As I sit in Hannaford's parking lot and look at the monstrosity that's blocking my favorite view of Chocorua, yeah, sure we need another hotel that's a monster.
Preservationists want to preserve an outdated motel but can't save a historically significant structure in Center Conway? Ridiculous. If the Intervale House had not burned 100 years ago, there would be a four-story old hotel there now. Think of the proposed structure as a modern reincarnation of the former and the current Intervale Motel as a temporary space holder.
To put a building that size in a pristine area like that — very bad idea. Paul from Madison.
This area will start looking like a mini Manchester. It would be irresponsible to allow such a disfigurement to this very quiet area.
An establishment of the size does not fit in with the quaint rural atmosphere of the Intervale neighborhood and would pose safety concerns due to the increased traffic to the area. It would make a lot more sense to build a much smaller hotel that would fit in with the existing buildings in the area. If the developers want to build a structure of that size, they should go to the city. A complete redesign of this proposal is needed.
This particular area is part of a highly regarded scenic area with generally unobtrusive structures set well back from the road. There are no other structures of remotely that height and size in the area and it will be an albatross for its neighbors. This is not Route 1 and Revere and we sure as heck don't want it to become that. I would strongly ask the developer to reconsider the nature of this project. I'm a North Conway resident of 50 years.
When I read it, I was stunned and disappointed. I'm not averse to folks doing business and making a profit, but that's got to be one of the prettiest views of the Whites, certainly in our area and just what a shame. Hopefully there's another scenario that could preserve the beauty of that little area. Peter Bennett from Jackson.
I would be most concerned with the traffic implications for a large hotel at that location. Also, I think that the size of the hotel may be a little bit much for what's going on there.
My grandpa on my dad's side was a New Hampshire guide and he would be just unbelievably sad to see what is happening in New Hampshire, especially in the North Conway area. So I hope it doesn't go through, enough is enough. Got to put a freeze on it. No more taking away from the beauty of the area. I hope this helps, all the comments that you're getting to somehow stop everything that's happening.
I believe that a four-story hotel belongs in downtown North Conway, not across the street from the only scenic vista in our area.
Hell, no, we don't need another damn hotel in the valley.
It doesn't make any difference what we, the natives, think about what's going on in this town because all it takes is just one person from out of town bringing in dollars and they can have the choice of any land available. So it's, it's all over now, everything. You ruined the whole town. Why don't you people on the zoning and planning board just decide to have Disney come in, too, and that will finish us off.
It is totally not in keeping with the bucolic setting offered by the Scenic Vista as it is right adjacent or across from that. It prevents the people in the condominiums that currently have a view of Mount Washington from having that view any longer. Against the hotel.
Planning board, please, can we introduce apply some real importance to the ethics in our rules and regulations — no building higher than three stories and some expectation of attractive redeeming architectural features to any new structure? As for the Intervale hotel site, what about that large maple that is so glorious every autumn? Alice Proctor.
Sounds like a eyesore in the making to me. It'll ruin the whole scenic vista feel. Plus there's that magnificent maple tree in the yard it'll probably be taken down. Michael in Jackson
The site of the Intervale Motel is an absolutely horrible location for a new four-story hotel. Enough is enough. Just disgusted. Enough. Just stop it.
Another hotel is going to destroy the view of that whole area. It just doesn't fit in. Gordon.
The picture in the paper of the hotel to be built at the Scenic Vista is horrible. It's too big for the community. We have too many hotels in the valley already. It's awful.
Please do not let anyone build a 105-room hotel in Intervale. There are too many hotels in this area. We need no more. The whole place is being ruined. And it's beginning to look like Saugus, Mass. I grew up in this area. I am 86 years old, and I have seen it decline and decline. So sad.
That is the most horrible idea ever. This town at every turn keeps making more horrible choices every day. The only good thing I see recently is they're gonna closely monitor and regulate Airbnbs and have a noise ordinance. Other than that, there's no housing. And that hotel is disgusting. Do not allow that to happen. What is wrong with you people.
We don't need a new motel. Why don't they put in like affordable housing if they want to sell the land. Rocky Thompson, North Conway.
Always knew Drummond Realty was going to hoodwink the townhouse owners in the back of that potential hotel. What a joke.
Since the Biden crime family promises $4 for a gallon of gasoline by summer, who is going to be staying at all these new lodging facilities? I asked you. How about a Popeye's or a Chick-fil-A instead? Or perhaps a drug rehabilitation center?
I think it's time we started investigating this family who's buying up all the little stores and everything and tearing things down. They're not doing anything for the valley. They're just chasing the dollar.
The site of the old Intervale Motel would be a good spot for a Mar-a-Lago North or a new prison for that orange orangutan they used to call president. It would be a perfect spot for him to look at the mountains in his golden years. This is D.D. in Center Conway.
Ridiculous!! We don’t need any more damn hotels especially there! Build affordable housing! Curt Kennett
The architectural drawing of the proposed 105,836 square foot, four-story, 105-room hotel would fit in perfectly along Route 1 in Revere, MA and not in Intervale, NH.
I'd like to let you know of my great displeasure with the plan for this oversized development in such a small lot. Like many people that own their second home in the area, we come up here for the quieter feel of the area. I am very concerned about the traffic, especially the lack of parking for this development. I feel this project will be a great nuisance on the neighborhood, and we will end up selling our vacation home. Jim Lee, Intervale
The developer knows it is all about location, location, location. In this situation the location offers a beautiful view for their guests. Unfortunately, all of us who live in the vicinity won’t have that beautiful panoramic view with a four-story hotel blocking the view we highly cherish. The nearby residents will be dealing with lower property values, a huge increase of cars on neighborhood roads to be used as shortcuts. I hope the developer goes back to the drawing board and reconsiders the size of the hotel. In addition, I trust that the Town of Conway will require a traffic study regarding the Route 16/Intervale Cross Road intersection where this proposed hotel may be located. Do we need another stop light or round-about? Vickie, Kearsarge
My father’s aunt, Frances Fox and her husband George Miller, owned a beautiful 19th-century, three-story summer home at the location of the current Intervale Vista Visitors’ Center. It was later acquired by Ray and Lydia Cannell, who remodeled it into the Intervale Inn. They in turn gifted the Inn to the state of New Hampshire. The state razed the building to make room for the Visitor Center. The façade of the VC resembles a WWII German bunker (albeit in glass) and is totally out of keeping with other 19th century buildings around the Vista area. Erecting another unsightly building (even worse at four stories) will further detract from the experience of enjoying the unique beauty of the Mt. Washington/Intervales/Saco River Vista, a scenic view celebrated in numerous paintings, including one of mine at age 12. If they cannot be deterred, perhaps the developers could come up with a design that respects the Vista area, e.g., two-story, horseshoe-shaped, rooms on both sides with porches, parking in back, a large gazebo in front, expansive lawn with many Adirondack chairs, etc. Signed by Susan Fox of Conway, and my siblings Sheila and Steve and our cousins Jim MacDonald of North Conway, and Nancy MacDonald (Fox siblings and MacDonald cousins are also the grandchildren of Dr. William J. McDonald of Intervale/Bartlett where all of us spent our childhood). Cannell’s Country Store was a mecca for us in the summer months. The Vista is part of our heritage.
They just need to update the place that’s there. Starlight Lodge did a great job with theirs. Honestly think a huge hotel would ruin the look of the area. Kyle Allen
Absolutely not. HEB Engineering needs to find something better to do. Town needs to slow down, it's starting to look like a entirely different place than I used to brag about to people. Meils Preece
The hotel, as currently designed, is much too large for the space. It would be lovely to see a low-rise, with affordable apartments for our locals, rather than another tourist trap. Jen Hall
No! The greed for tourist dollars is becoming ridiculous. Save the beauty of the mountains! Jenn Kay Fields
Heartbreaking for the former owners. So much history and amazing family memories. Sending them all love and prayers. Too bad the State Historical folks can’t jump in. Linda J. Burns
It's an amazing site for the hotel owners and the guests, but for the rest of us, it's overkill. The Scenic Vista visitors center was redesigned multiple times to build a building with a lower profile. I wish they could do the same with this hotel. Paul Kirsch
It’s a better location for townhouse-style condos with balconies to enjoy the view, or a hybrid hotel with a four-story wing as you face it on the right and a two-story wing on the left to make it less intrusive. That kind of design would also give them the opportunity to create better views for the four-story side up and over the lower wing. The top of the two story structure could be a rooftop deck. Just an idea. Kimberly Clarke
We have enough hotels and restaurants. We don't have enough people, housing or infrastructure to support more. Dawn James
A four-story hotel will be an eyesore that will detract from the beauty of the scenic overlook.
Stop building stuff in our town! We used to have a nice small town that us locals could enjoy, now we feel boxed in and surrounded by out-of-towners we can't do anything anymore. For example the old mall, it gave a place for teens to go. Then you rip it down and wonder why crime rate and drug rate went up ever since. I used to believe we had the best town in the state/New England. Now we are just another Portland that ran its locals out!
This is the first hotel of this magnitude in the Highway Commercial Zoning District in Conway. This hotel is double the size of any existing hotel in this district. This hotel is too large for the footprint of this planned lot. This hotel is seven times larger than the existing hotel, and does not fit in this part of town. The hotel is an eyesore to the scenic vista that greets visitors from the north into our town. The hotel will also make this part of Route 16 even more dangerous. If they allow this, it will set a precedent, which will entice other motels to sell out to big hotel chains. This is a blatant slap in the face to the bordering Residential District and to the town of Conway. We live in a valley, so all scenic views regardless of which side of Route 16 should follow the North Conway Village Commercial District's zoning ordinance of structure height restriction to be 30 feet, and a building height restriction of 25 feet. These structures/buildings should blend in with their neighborhoods as well.
The town should stop the building of a four-story hotel to be erected on the site of the Intervale Motel! In our small area of our town, we have an overabundance of hotels/motels. Two new ones are presently being built to add to the 20 plus located between Interval and Burger King. How many is enough? These hotels compete with each other. Can they all be full on any given night? Not to mention the location of the proposed hotel is part of the open space that includes the Scenic Vista. This spot welcomes visitors and reminds residents of what makes this a precious this place is to live. It should be saved! Also, what about the majestic maple there? A deciduous delight that has welcomed over 200 years of dusk and dawns. Should she be cut down in the name of unneeded hotel/motel bed space? Not to overlook the historical value of that area. The Abenakis summered for decades here and found the Interval to be sacred. Maybe even finding shade under maple. At some point North Conway has to stop selling its soul in the name of tourism. It’s my hope the selectmen will vote NO. Janice DiFiore
When I first saw the proposed Intervale hotel in the Sun, I felt angry, frustrated and sad. Along with other residents of Kearsarge, we wasted several months protecting our community against a proliferation of disruptive short-term rentals. Now we face a proliferation of unsightly, multi-story hotels. The Selectmen and Town Planners are destroying the quality of life and beauty that Conway was known for. The proliferation of hotels, fast-food restaurants, auto parts stores, along with deserted shops and stores, is converting Conway into a very unattractive place. The traffic cutting through Intervale and Kearsarge gets worse each year, and there is absolutely no law enforcement of cars speeding on Hurricane Mountain Road, Kearsarge Road and Intervale Crossing. This hotel, as well as the Cranmore hotel and condos, will make this situation worse. In addition, where are all these hotels going to find the people to staff all the positions required to operate and maintain large hotels? Given all this, it may be time to consider leaving an area we once loved and admired for its beauty and sense of community. Wayne from Kearsarge
The site may be a good location for a new hotel, but I agree with Steve Porter: the hotel “just doesn’t fit” the rural character of the neighborhood. The recently built condominiums (whose views of Mount Washington would be blocked) are not four-story behemoths; they conform to the character of a residential neighborhood. Land use has changed over the years, and what existed 100 years ago is not the criteria for what is acceptable today. Both the North Conway Community Center and the DOT Scenic Vista Visito Center are examples of initial designs that were rejected and scaled back due to negative scenic and visual impacts. I would like to see the Planning Board address this by imposing height restrictions in specified zones and including scenic impacts as part of site plan review. Larry Garland
Will be an eyesore. Too big and no architectural appeal. Not like a nice inn with wrap-around porch.
I beg the question of who will be working at this new swanky place? Moreover will they be paying them a livable wage to work there? The more likely situation is that it will perpetuate the cycle of needing two or three jobs to make ends meet. This isn’t investing in the community for the community’s benefit. Not to mention all the vacant properties along the strip that are either being torn down or bought out. Darcie Buker
Let's be honest here, "developers." Come on. This one person needs to stop trying to turn our small little town into a big city. He can't even afford to finish one place let alone another one. Are we going to have to look at years of construction at that site as well? This person needs to be stopped! If said person wants so badly to keep building all these hotels under different names, may I suggest he get out of our valley and move to a city where people welcome it with open arms. Susan Sullivan
The town is already saturated with hotel/motel rooms and not enough guests to fill them on a regular basis. Mike
I think the town has an identity crisis. It is torn between the vibe of yesterday, "just doesn't fit" and the desire to be a true resort community. I can understand both desires but cannot see why a four-story hotel can't be built on the site especially when there was one located there before. Peace, David T. Dyson, N. Conway
The site of the Intervale Motel is a terribly intrusive location for a new four-story hotel, but the town planner and the inept planning board seem to be helpless and/or at the mercy of the owners. As I understand it, this one might be owned by the same person who is building the one at the south end near the car wash. If so, then this one won’t be finished before 2026, so what’s to fret? Disgusted, North Conway
It is way too big for that spot. It will be an eyesore. Sharon Haley
I find it funny that folks have their shorts in a knot again over another large hotel being proposed. Over 30 years ago, I was against the North Conway Water Precincts pushing for a sewer system. The reason I opposed it then was that it would allow just what everyone is upset about now. South Main Street, as I preferred calling the Strip, had one of the best soils for septic systems which kept the size of motels limited to the acreage they sat on — but once the sewer system was in place, that was out the window. And what you see is what you get. What is the old adage, "Be careful what you wish for?" Well, people voted the system in, and this is the end result. The quaintness of the valley went out the window with that vote! Jim Shuff, Freedom
The proposed four-story hotel seems to be a beautiful building. Top floor dining while enjoying the views of Mount Washington, how beautiful! The only problem is it would be a blight on the landscape that would forever change the magic that is so relevant to this area. It would look very much out of place, increase traffic that is presently challenging at this intersection and start a "build to the sky" mentality that would definitely destroy the cozy feeling this area has. Is Intervale starting a new chapter where skyscrapers appear to be a good idea?
Build a city- owned entertainment complex consisting of a casino, hash house, opium den and brothel. This will attract more touristas from Massachusetts which is what we need. So much money will be generated that local property taxes will be totally eliminated. Dave from North Conway.
Absolutely no need for additional hotels. Some in town are closed for reasons such as lack of business or lack of employees. No one wants a large ugly four-story hotel at the entrance to a residential neighborhood that is already overcome with high traffic volume. There aren't nearly enough people to staff these hotels because the market has driven affordable housing to unaffordable. Some say the town will benefit from taxes along with rooms and meals tax. Have to have the rooms rented for that benefit. Take a stance and say NO so we don't end up with vacant buildings down the road! Solomon Rosman
The proposed hotel for this site is horrible. It is too large for the property; it does nothing for the landscape of this community; and it will have a major impact on an abutting neighborhood. Doesn't this "quaint" town have enough hotels? We don't need another monstrosity built, especially at that location! (And no, I do not live in the condos behind the Intervale Motel.) Barbara Haley Rosman
I can see both sides, but I do wonder since it was a big hotel once, if it's grandfathered in to rebuild it as such. Another thing that is a thorn to me is anyone expecting to keep a view if they don't own the land around it to keep that view. One cannot tell another property owner what they can build in order to protect their own view. Besides the crazy amount of hotels, I heard we're getting another supermarket (Market Basket?) when there isn't enough people to run the ones we have. I also see a need in the valley that isn't being addressed, and that's affordable housing for workers. Not more tourists! Workers! Conway did this to itself by approving too many hotels and retail businesses. Peggy Wescott
I imagine the people who own the condos behind it won't be too thrilled ... I know I wouldn't. They didn't pay a ton of money for their condo so they can look at the back of a hotel. Seriously, this needs to stop. We need more housing for locals! Ann Marie
It's ridiculous to keep building hotels when there are people in this community who need affordable housing. Build that instead. Katie Treamer
It is not a good site for a four-story hotel regardless of the history. We have plenty of hotels, motels and Airbnbs in the valley but very little housing for actual residents. This should really be a no-brainer. How many big and ugly hotels do we need? Jesse Mixer
We don’t even have staffing to take care of the hotels and restaurants that we have now, so how in God's name do we get new staff this hotel? We do not need any more rooms in North Conway. Not a good move at all. Lionel Tetreault
We need affordable housing if we’re ever going be able to attract a work force living on hospitality wages. We have enough hotels! Ben Cargill
Two questions: Are our current hotels ever filled to capacity? Are they ever fully staffed? Curt Ford
We need more housing, not more hotels. Sharon Novak
Absolutely not! Focus should be on affordable housing. Attracting business that will provide good-paying jobs with benefits. More hotels and retail outlets is not the answer! Vicki Arnold
The “real” beauty of the valley has been gone for over 15 years. I do feel bad for the local workers; they are working many jobs, can’t ski unless they work their third job in a ski area, some have homes, most have expensive apartments if they can even find one, live paycheck to paycheck and have low-paying jobs at places like this new proposed hotel. We can be mad all we want, but this family will build and the tourists will be there. There will have to be a light installed and a crosswalk as well most likely and that nonchalant stop at the vista to gaze at the mountain where we live will probably get taken away from us just like every other beautiful spot. The world keeps spinning, the greedy keep winning. Pat Quinn
So many good points here against the hotel, but what stands out to me is that the valley has always been known for its historic inns, motels and B and Bs. If we keep allowing these overbuilt, cookie-cutter, light-polluting, chain hotels into the valley, many of the unique lodging properties that help to make this area so special will simply fade away, leaving NoCo looking and feeling like just another overdeveloped N.H. town. Dan Houde
Absolute nonsense. We do not need anymore major hotels, but hey the town officials will let them as they don't care about what the locals want. Chris Loomis
No! The last thing we need is another hotel. We need affordable housing for the people working in all the hotels and retail stores! Josephine Howland
We do not need another hotel or motel in this area! Why can’t affordable housing be built for the ones that desperately need it like the local residents? Why can’t they see that affordable housing is a necessity to survive here? I can’t imagine that every motel or hotel is even booked 24/7! Susan O'Sullivan MacDonald
For years, affordable housing has been at an all time high in the valley! And yet y’all want to add another hotel. it’s definitely not needed. Imagine how this town would thrive even more if there was actually affordable housing for the local people to live in. Shannon M Brown
We need affordable housing. Enough of motels! Gloria Frost Powell
Not another hotel! The valley needs affordable housing. LeAnn Benson
I think you have your answer, STOP CORPORATE BUILDING, and help the people that need affordable housing. The greed has to stop somewhere. Kim Murphy
No! We don't need another hotel! How about affordable housing or a homeless shelter? Heather Hatch Tuttle-Robinson
Long-term housing is in desperate need. Linda Hannon
Honestly, it’s disturbing that anyone would even ask this, let alone consider it. No! Never! Not in a trillion zillion years if you Love this place. Brandi Spurlock
As someone from southern N.H. who comes to visit/camp in North Conway, I agree that there are way too many hotels up there already and the more industrial they make it, the more it will lose its small town warmth/feel. Amanda Cote Brissette
There's absolutely no affordable housing anywhere in this town. But that doesn't make the town money so sure, build another hotel. Tobias Hunt
It is my belief that another hotel is the LAST thing we need. This community has a dire need for affordable housing. A responsible decision would do so much to help ease our housing crisis.
There isn't enough room in this tiny valley for more people to keep cramming in here! Should be affordable housing for the people that need to live here for work. How do they expect people to work here if there is no place to live? WE DONT NEED ANYMORE HOTELS! Amanda Hebert
