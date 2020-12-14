There were 31 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “If Conway closes an elementary school, which one should it be?” Four chose Conway Elementary, four chose Pine Tree, one chose John H. Fuller, one said John Fuller and/or Pine Tree, one said John Fuller and Pine Tree, two said all, four said not to close any, five said to wait until after the pandemic, one said to close part of a school, one said any but Pine Tree, and seven responses were non-specific or didn't answer the question.
A lot of people are homeschooling their kids right now. And those numbers, once this pandemic is behind us, surely will probably go back to normal. And if you were going to close any of the schools, it would be Conway Elementary because it's a nightmare driving in Conway.
I believe that they should close all the schools for maybe just the remainder of this year to stop the virus. This is Lee in Center Conway.
Although it would be unfortunate if any school were to close down in the area, my thought is that Conway Elementary should be the first to go.
The one that should close is that which has the least fond memories from our senior citizens.
I think there are only two schools that the board will look at closing and those are Pine Tree and John Fuller. To me it would make the most sense to close John Fuller for several reasons. John Fuller has the smallest enrollment year over year so the amount of children impacted by the closing would be the least. If the school district ever decided to lease or sell the closed school, John Fuller would have the highest value given its location and recent updates. I believe they would have a potential great tenant in Northeast Woodland given its outdoor curriculum and the school's proximity to Whitaker Woods. With the rec department and town hall leaving Center Conway, it would be a shame to abandon Pine Tree as the building would have little resale value in comparison to John Fuller. If you close Pine Tree, you would take the traffic from the largest school and be routing it to Kennett Middle campus where the traffic is already terrible. Ryan, Conway
On the surface, we should close Pine Tree School. However, the Conway school board has all of the facts with which to make this decision. My personal opinion on the state of education in America is as follows: We have become a nation of deadbeat dads and moms who want the rest of us to provide a ridiculous panorama of services for their kids. They also want us to provide this lavish a la carte education with the most regressive tax ever invented. School should provide instruction in reading, thinking, listening, writing, speaking and computing. Knitting, basket weaving, flying airplanes should be taught by parents, part-time or summer jobs. Donald Trimble
I have lived my entire 32 years here in the valley. As I did not attend a Conway school, but rather went to Madison Elementary, once in high school I made many friends from the Conway school. And as the mother of a 7-year-old who attends John Fuller, it is my personal belief that if one of the elementary schools were to close, I think it should be Conway Elementary. I know many parents who have children at all three schools and it seems as though the children that go to Conway Elementary don't thrive as well as the other two. Now, of course, all children are different in the ways that they learn, and a lot of it has to do with their home life as well, but that would be my personal pick for the first school to go. Melissa, North Conway
It seems like the John Fuller serves the northern neighborhoods of Conway. And it would appear that Pine Tree school serves the neighborhoods of the southern part of Conway. So the logical elementary school to close would be Conway Elementary that's sort of stuck in the middle and attached to an old building. It would maintain the neighborhoods, particularly in the face of the short-term rental game.
Close all the schools. They don’t learn grammar in grammar school but they learn how to get high in high school. This is Dave in North Conway.
Pine Tree should be the school that closes. Its proximity to the lake would make it the most valuable real estate to sell off. It would be a great location for condos or for senior living.
I hope that the school board takes a two-three-year study approach to this while the influx of people moving to the valley stabilizes. As companies discover that remote workers can work as effectively as "in office" workers, living "in paradise" becomes a great idea and our real estate costs are still lower than most of the northeastern suburbs. We are already seeing all available residential properties being bought almost as quickly as they come on the market. We may see a spike in the student population soon. If the decline continues, at the end of a reasonable period of time, I would take the school with the smallest student count and split those students into the other two schools. I hope that doesn't have to happen. John Macdonald
The decision of which school to close should be based on practical considerations of economics and demographics. Which school can be used for other purposes? Which school is most costly per pupil to keep open? Questions like this are what should be considered. Other uses for these school buildings and town properties are also considerations.
The question is not "if," but "when" these schools get closed. Less children being raised, families leaving due to high property taxes (public school taxes are now 60 percent), etc. mean less students in the Conway schools. Close one or both John Fuller and Pine Tree and sell them to the charter schools who, thanks to Republicans flipping the New Hampshire House this election, got $35 million approved in grants to create these excellent charter schools. Use the proceeds of these sales to pay off the $8 million in recent school bonds, windows for Kennett High, etc. The expensive, unionized, overstaffed, low-proficiency, socialist teaching public schools are no longer desirable. Parents and taxpayers want alternate choices like lower-cost charter schools, private schools, home schooling and vouchers to pay for them. This is the future of education. John Hartman, Eaton
Don't close them. Smaller schools offer a chance for more personal, individualized, community based education. I'm very thankful for my small K-8 experience. Cole Schneider
This conversation is not appropriate to have during this time. Parents, students and educators are dealing with a great deal of stress and uncertainty due to current school protocols that have been put in place as a result of COVID. I would suggest that we be mindful of our times and not discuss topics that have no place being decided upon before some normalcy is returned. Kristin Nelson Groves
Which "once" should it be? Clearly we shouldn't close any schools because children need to learn important skills, such as how to edit and revise their writing. Kurt Erickson
There are a lot of variables. Which school is seeing the biggest decline? Which schools have the highest capacity to handle possible growth, which schools have the oldest technology and infrastructure? So many factors in this. I know I am not living in the valley anymore, but another option would be to close part of one of the schools and make it solely a kindergarten, freeing up space at the other schools. We have a separate building in Londonderry now that is just kindergarten. It would still provide staff reduction and cost savings, but would also keep the buildings running should enrollments rise again. Tom Croteau Jr.
If they close a school that means more students per classroom, I thought we were trying to do smaller classes not bigger. Alyssa Fisher
If we HAVE to close one I propose it either be a) Conway Elementary as that site is congested and a traffic nightmare. Or b) John Fuller, which I believe is the oldest and has the smallest enrollment, has no room to expand, and with public lands adjoining the property in the middle of tourist town is a security nightmare and a traffic issue. Dawn James
Berlin had three; We now have one. Closed one a few years ago and closed the other two years ago. Last year, started one school for K-5 and one for 6-12. But if there is only less than 50 kids making the difference, I'd wait. We are still in the middle of a pandemic and a lot of parents chose to homeschool this year because of it. Charlene Fleury
If one closes, it should be rented out to make a valley-wide day care. Generate some revenue for Conway, ease the burden on taxpayers. Nicole Nordlund
And all those kids from the school that closes go where? We are in a pandemic and classes are at full capacity now to be able to conform to the CDC guidelines. Also, do these students end up riding buses that are already at their max to comply to CDC guidelines? I am pretty sure once this pandemic is over that enrollment will be up and then where are those kids going to go with the school already closed? This needs more thought and not during a pandemic when people are already stressed out to begin with. Heather Marie Carpenter
Pine Tree for obvious reasons. Katherine Doyle Mercauto
Any of them but Pine Tree. Ryan S-t
What are enrollment figures in local charter schools? Scot Montgomery
Forty-four students, they have a need to close a school? Rose Swage
If any school, it should be Pine Tree. Nick Avignone
They're considering closing a school because enrollment is down by 44 students during a pandemic? Perhaps they should wait until things are more normal before making that big of a decision. Linn Charette Tripp
If they are closing schools, why do taxes keep going up? Charles Ramsdell
None of them should close. Emily Jane Douglas
Maybe wait for the post-COVID baby boom that is predicted. Carla Schneider
