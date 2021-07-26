There were 35 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “How do you think the parking program is going so far?”
Twenty dollars is too much. But almost every town that I can think of you have to pay somewhere for parking of some sort. It's just the way it is. I don't know why we don't enforce the two-hour parking in the village like they used to, or why we don't have parking meters to generate money for this area. This town is getting worse by the day. The locals are being pushed out. There's no place to live. Sure, I could go down to First Bridge if I wanted to, but why would I want to do that during the busy season? Thank God I have my secret spot.
Wow, what a question. But honestly, the question is why doesn’t the town of Conway do anything for the local residents? The people who work in this valley. You know, wow, the parking. Big deal. Why don't you do something else to help them out? It is pretty bad that the only thing you can come up with some kind of parking programming now you're worried it's gone too far.
As in any new endeavor, it takes a while to figure out what is best. This year's experiment is going well. Just like a ski area you wouldn't call it quits if you didn't get snow in December and not try to make it in January and February. I think August will be a great month. Right now we have a sellout at Davis Park. Unfortunately, probably 50 percent of the weekends have been rainy so that has a lot to do with it. And usually, as I said, it's sold out. If they enforced the one-hour parking across the Saco River Bridge, that would also help. But this is Phil Haynes saying yeah, it's working because it still gives the locals an opportunity to come here and swim, particularly during the week which is really nice.
I think perhaps the parking program could continue on but it should be a shorter term stay like a $10 ticket for two hours if it wants to survive. Wayne from Kearsarge.
I don't think the program has been going for long enough to say whether it's good, bad or otherwise. We've had a lot of weekends, including Memorial Day and Fourth of July, that were not suitable for people to pay to go swimming, canoeing, kayaking or tubing. But anyways, I think it should be given another chance and see how it goes. I mean, nobody wants to go in the hole but locals would like to be able to go enjoy the river also. I'm calling from Conway.
My name is Bill from North Conway and I think you should wait at least a full season and see how things pan out. It's been working great so far. And I think you need to evaluate it at the end of the season.
What a disaster. The parking lot has not even been full at any of these places. People are just parking across the street, or right on the roadway, not on the pavement but along the road so they don't have to pay. A lot of locals didn't even bother getting the pass. Twenty dollars is too much. I think it's OK to charge people to offset the cost for the garbage they leave behind and to clean the portable potties. But things have gotten pretty ridiculous in the town. Young people have no options these days except to leave. Several people are homeless and you're worried about parking. Get your act together Conway and let's get some new officials elected because this is a joke.
We think it is going fine … considering there are communists/marxists in the White House. The old profit motive is gone. Simply have Hassen or the other one call Washington and explain your inconvenience (not problem) and they will send you a check for half a million dollars. It's just a matter of printing more money. No profit is good.
Once again Tom Holmes is wasting tax dollars on another failed project. First Bridge access to beaches with narrow river entrance — $20 per day? The only consistent movement Tom has excelled in is crushing small businesses for franchises and hotels. Valerie
It was ill-fated from the get-go. Any moron could do the math as to prospective revenue vs. costs. Disgusted tax payer, Conway
We live in a surrounding town in Carroll County. One reason we chose the area was the free water access in Conway. I don’t lounge all day at the river. I spend a half hour at most cooling off in the water, especially when coming to town for errands. No way can I afford $20 a pop for a quick swim. Maybe the town should consider a “Carroll County Pass” that Carroll County residents could purchase that would be a reasonable fee for the season that is affordable but still helps out the town of Conway. Karen Collier
I think we jumped into using attendants too quickly and maybe we should have dealt with the trash and bathroom issues a little better. I think if you post the roads "No Parking" with tow away penalties, limit the cars in the parking area, and give them adequate trash barrels and portable toilets, people will generally pick up after themselves. Most people have enough common sense to pick up after themselves. It's the select few that spoil it for the others, but this is part of our society. I'm not saying my idea is the best way to deal with it, but I think the people who made the decision to go with the attendants had better go back to the table and think of plan B. David, North Conway
Of course people aren’t going to pay to park when they’re still allowed to park on the road. Half a job yields little reward. If the town enforced not letting people crowd the sides of the roads, which was the chief complaint last year, then you would be getting paid. Uncle-Dan Lavigne
Our names are on a deed to a property in North Conway and the town refused us a parking pass. Born and raised in the valley, I pay taxes and got absolutely no satisfaction even after writing a letter to the selectmen. Out-of-state people with second homes are given more consideration. It makes me ashamed of my hometown. We grew up spending time in these areas and respecting our surroundings. I understood the thought behind what they were trying to accomplish. But to not give consideration to locals is insulting. Why are they excluding Bartlett? They send their kids to Conway schools. I assume they benefit from their taxes as well. Judith V. Hoell
I also hold a deed to our family property in North Conway but reside in Glen to allow elderly family members to live in the family home. We pay our taxes and have for around a hundred years, and guess what? No parking pass for me. I was born a thousand yards from First Bridge and have been here my whole life. Met with the town manager, petitioned the selectmen, and wrote multiple letters to the town, and I still can’t use the recreational areas that my tax money paid for in the first place! Shame on the town managers and the selectmen. Don’t forget to get out and vote in the next election! The quality of life quality of our local folk depends on it. Matt Martin
I don’t think the lots are big enough to support the overhead of daily attendants, period. Most cars stay there for several hours, if not the entire day, so the lack of turnover doesn’t generate enough money. Maybe consider only charging on the weekends? Tara Jandrow
Go over to a beach in Maine, they pay that for parking. I think some of our "guests" have just gotten use to free, free, free up here. I am fairly sure they pay for a boat ramp access or to go to the beach wherever they came from. It would be nice if Conway included all us locals, I'd pay a one-time fee for a sticker. Kate Briand
Conway guess what industry runs the valley?! Overpricing and no rentals is greed, choke on it. Mark Altvater
At least Conway took care of the non-resident tax payers by giving them a parking pass. Unlike Jackson. Love my house but not Jackson. Montgomery Dash
Personally, I think they should make a parking per hour kiosk at the rec areas and in town for anyone who is not a Conway/Albany resident. It would generate appropriate funds and would model areas like bar harbor and Portland. Caitlin Murphy
Not well at all. It is too expensive. I am a part time resident and my kids are the ones who would need the parking permits and they are not on my deed so personally I think it stinks. I would rather see you put those computerized parking kiosks in Downtown North Conway to raise funds. Also make it cheaper to pay for parking with water access. Ten dollars would be more reasonable. Maria Rea
Bartlett and Madison residents aren’t exactly tourists. Ryan Stevens
I haven't bothered. Not when there are still a few places I can go for free. I've heard nothing but complaints though. Katie Treamer
It's not for making money, it's about regulating parking. Last year, on nice days, parking lot overflow by the covered bridge was 15 cars long partially on the road and the rest on the sidewalk, forcing people to walk in yards on the road. Sidewalks are not for parking. Charles Ramsdell
Why are taxes so high in Conway and why do they nickel and dime everyone with high fees? Don’t they have a great tax revenue base from all the businesses that are in Conway? Are these fees just tactics to drive tourists away? Robert Cooper
Obviously not great if they are losing money. Seth Baldwin
I think that it should be revised for those who live in the immediate surrounding towns. Can’t we open it up to those who are towns of SAU 9 and 13? Just a suggestion. Susy Wilmot
Twenty dollars is a bit steep if you ask me — $5, $10, sure that’s seems like a reasonable expense to help the town with upkeep but $20 regardless of how long you stay there? Please. Ben Cargill
Didn't we just see a post like three days ago that it wasn't going well? Amanda Viveiros
Great as long as it's not raining. Just let the park be free on days when it's raining. Just a little common sense. Leona Adams
Not clear on the goals. If the goal is making money, then the data will speak for itself. It it’s keeping tourists away. Looks like it doesn’t work. If the town wants to actually make money. They’d do well to meter North Conway Village. Clay Groves
The whole thing was ill-conceived and not thought out. Nevermind standing in line for an hour at the town hall to get a pass for free. Scott Reynolds
What's to question when reporting it's causing taxpayers to lose money? This is not rocket science. Bob Volpe
