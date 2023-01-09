There were 20 responses to this week’s TeleTalk question: “Do you think the town is fairly enforcing its sign ordinance?”
I definitely think that the town is not fairly enforcing its sign ordinance. I think it’s been beneficial. and added to the appearance of the Leavitt’s Bakery. I think that the painting on Settlers Green is very appealing. Although I’m looking forward to the Market Basket coming in, I do not see the need for them to have a larger sign. People will seek that out.
It is difficult to enforce a bad ordinance. The process works. The enforcement agents can only enforce what is on the books. The planning board writes the ordinance, the ZBA interprets the ordinance, and the selectmen enforce compliance of the ordinance. Do not blame Inspector Gibbs for doing his job. Instead, note the fact that some very capable attorneys are poised to file suit protecting the peoples rights and will prevail in court against the obvious inconsistencies and injustices of the poorly written sign ordinance. There is time and a process to avoid litigation that will definitely cost the taxpayers of Conway considerable expense. There is no need to clog the courts with unnecessary, time-consuming, and expensive legal action against the town. The selectmen should immediately suspend all enforcement and abate the issuing of monetary fines while the planning board develops a proposed ordinance acceptable for the voters to adopt. As we begin the rewrite of the master plan and begin addressing improvement of all zoning ordinances the current prejudicial sign ordinance must be revised. Suspend enforcement until it is. Mark Hounsell
Based on the comments published in the Sun, the only people who seem to object to the Leavitt’s mural and the Settlers Green mural are Jeremy Gibbs and the ZBA. Makes one wonder if he, and they, were recruited from some overzealous homeowners association board. You know, the kind that likes to drive around with a ruler measuring the height of folks’ grass. Dumb. Rob Sawyer.
I think the policies could be skewed so that the students are allowed to keep their mural. You will let God knows who come in here and build high rises, but you won’t let the local kids do a mural. Put it out to a valley vote. I live in Jackson, so I would like to participate in this vote. Be real.
It seems to me that the town was being unfair in their dealings with Leavitt’s Bakery, which is a small business and locally owned, as opposed to the dealing with that Market Basket sign.
The town of Conway has got to get something right once in a while and the sign ordinance is not one of them. Get off your high horses and drop this stupid stuff. Dee Damon, Center Conway
To begin with, the town ordinance has been in there for quite a long time. However, individuals who took it upon themselves to do the signs on their buildings did not check with the town city or the towns ordinance to see if they could be in compliance. So it’s time for either the selectmen or the town planner, whoever’s involved, to look at the plan to see if it needs revising. But until then, the plan should stand, It is currently known that once you allow one person to do something, each and every building will decide that that’s what they want to be able to do and then you have a runaway sign thing. I think as it stands right now, it’s the correct thing to have so bear with it, stay with it. And those who are violated, if you want to use the word, but didn’t use common sense and check with the town, have it removed. Lou of Center Conway.
You’re all worried in this town about signs and signage and what’s a mural and what’s considered a sign? Maybe you should start worrying about more important things like housing, because you need a workforce. It doesn’t make sense. I think some of these selectmen absolutely need to be voted out. It’s just getting to be ridiculous. And you’re worried about parking. Did you know that the Muddy Moose, their employees take up that public parking lot? Probably about 20 cars a day. That doesn’t leave much room for other people to park there.
Mount Massachusetts Valley, you’ve already lost control of all state, federal and local government. Hey Birch Hill, how’s that Biden IRA working out for you. Just remember Mount Massachusetts Valley, take another jab and end up on the slab. Complacent. 83 million vote idiots.
I think the town should worry more about the homeless people, people going without and everything else before they start worrying about a couple of little signs in town. Carl from Conway.
We realize that our response to the question is exactly the same response the lovely Kammi Harris always gives when asked a question: We have no knowledge of the subject matter. But we do like the mural over the bakery.
It’s really pretty embarrassing that the town of Conway has nothing better to do than worry about a goddamn sign ordinance. When you have homeless people, people that can’t even heat their houses, people that can’t even eat and we’re worried about parking meters in North Conway.
It’s time for the residents of Conway to recall the zoning board, and the selectmen if necessary. Obviously, the current members don’t have their priorities straight. Mark Faunce
Just build more four-story hotels. Jay Beaudoin
So what company is next? The hotels with big signs, restaurants with big signs, the hospital, gas stations? This is getting ridiculous and out of hand. Laura Morrill
I like both of the murals. I think they add beauty to both businesses and the area. I could understand enforcing roadside signage or a bunch of neon lights but not the paintings on the buildings. Leave them alone. Jayne McDevitt
There has been a precedent for this type of “sign” in the valley for years as the mural on the farm stand on the West Side Road. I’ve no problem with Leavitt’s mural and the zoning board had already approved the mural (it’s not a sign) at Settlers Green. Don’t they have something more important to do like tearing down more historic buildings? Brian Hathaway
As if people won’t be able to find Market Basket and its ginormous parking lot. I hope they are complying with the amount of green space the town requires of small businesses. It looks like the parking lots surrounding Hannaford, Lowes and the mall have none. Conway should leave the mural at Leavitts and make Market Basket comply with the sign ordinance though I’m not sure the strip and that area could get much uglier. Jesse Mixer
I feel you should leave the petty things alone. Maybe help a homeless person with the money you’re wasting. Pamela Dickinson
Why is the Market Basket one allowed but not the others? Peggy Hefferan Maglio
