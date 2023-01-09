There were 20 responses to this week’s TeleTalk question: “Do you think the town is fairly enforcing its sign ordinance?”

I definitely think that the town is not fairly enforcing its sign ordinance. I think it’s been beneficial. and added to the appearance of the Leavitt’s Bakery. I think that the painting on Settlers Green is very appealing. Although I’m looking forward to the Market Basket coming in, I do not see the need for them to have a larger sign. People will seek that out.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.