There were 26 responses to this week's Tele-talk question, "Do you think lighted pedestrian signs and/or stop signs are needed at the North-South Road intersections?" Most were in favor of adding stop signs or traffic control devices at the intersections.
Yes! And more lights in the Village or brighter lighting … so dark. Margaret Dries
No. The ones running the stop signs are TOURISTS. They’ve ruined this town. Jillian Sanborn
Yes and add a four-way stop at Grove Street. Kate Briand
I think you need some streetlights on the road to the high school! Debbie West
Yes. Paul Kirsch
Definitely need four-way stop at Grove Street. Judith Mcgowan
Yes. Jennifer Roy McPherson
Lighted signs are worthless and a waste of money. What the North-South Road really needs is to be finished. Extend the northern end a couple hundred yards, all the way to Route 16-302. Do that so motorists can avoid the Village traffic bottleneck. That blessing would also give long-suffering residents along Kearsarge and Hurricane Mountain Roads and Intervale Crossroad some much-needed relief from heavy traffic caused by motorists simply trying to travel north or south and avoid that Village bottleneck. It was stupid not to have been extended 20 years ago. Sometimes, though, stupid CAN be fixed. Herb Whittemore
Forget the Stop Signs: Regarding the proposed Four-Way Stop signs at the North South Road intersections with Seavey Street, Grove Street, Depot Street, and Artist Falls Road: If you want safety and efficiency, roundabouts are the answer. With a little instruction they are very simple to natigate. (Hint: the traffic already in the circle always gets the right-of-way and anyone trying to enter it should yield to them.) Driving the length of North South Road would take considerable more time if you encounter multiple stops signs rather than a few more roundabouts. Travel to Europe and you will see that most towns and cities have far more roundabouts than traffic lights or stop signs (if any at all). If you believe that such a scenario is not possible in the USA, look at Carmel, Indiana. This city with a population of 100,000 has more than140 roundabouts, more than any other city in the US. The stop-and-go at 4 way stop signs wastes gasoline that no one can afford. Are roundabouts safe? Accidents are fewer at roundabouts than at intersections. When accidents do occur, they are usually tangential rather than head-on. The result is less severe injury to passengers and less damage to vehicles. Richard P. Noonan, M.D., Intervale
An overhead bridge from one side of the road to the other would be my suggestion. Forty accidents in ten years and I have yet to see one police officer at any of those intersections. Give the number of times I have witnessed automobiles driving thru redlights and stop stop signs what makes you think a flashing light will make them stop or slow down? This is Jeffrey Shutak from Intervale
Yes. Joy Tarbell.
Yes! Deirdre Braun.
Just do away with the cross walks and add tunnels or pedestrian bridges. Jason Leavitt
For Pete’s sake CDS. YES! Pat Quinn
Yes, of course and add glow in the dark crosswalk lanes everywhere! Karen Deigh Lufkin
I agree with some action be taken there but the Main Street in Conway village has been a hazard for pedestrians for years now with injuries and deaths but no action has ever been taken to light up it. Phil Richardson
Yes. Todd James
Build underground pedestrian tunnels. They can also be used as domiciles for homeless people. The residents can stay clean by jumping in the lake. In the winter they can chop holes in the ice first. Very stimulating. Dave Mandel
Yes. Seavey Street and Grove Street — those two streets should be right-hand turn only coming out of them. This is where most of the problems were resulting. And one thing is that Section 8 housing is on the opposite side of Grove Street, and mostly old people take their time crossing. So let's give those considerations to those streets. Right-hand turns would really make that traffic flow much, much better. And hopefully, it will get better. Let's see that the town selectmen finally do the right thing. Norma and Lou.
Let's do whatever we can to keep our pedestrians safe. To save one life is absolutely worth the cost from the heavy footed Massachusetts and Prince Edward Island drivers.
After many years have passed, someone is finally waking up. Many years ago, my sister who lived on Grove Street and I wrote letters to the town that something needed to be done on Grove Street. There's a post office, senior housing and the Gibson Center that are all regularly used by the elderly and disabled. We later it read in the paper that no one had been killed yet so they didn't do anything. Well, it has come to fruition. As for Carl Thibodeau, if his parents lived in this area, he would be voting for it. RW, Conway
I think the first thing that needs to be done is when you come off Main Street and go on to Grove Street trying to go to the post office, that stupid green fence needs to be moved or set back because you have to get half way up the road to see where you're going. And I don't wonder that people get hit or creamed there. I think maybe the flashing lights on the others would be good, but I think Grove Street ought to have stop signs considering that there is as an aged population on that street. I'm from Conway.
Yes, I think the lighted pedestrian signs are one of the best ideas the Conway Selectmen have had in a long time. So many accidents — 40 accidents and one death, probably more. I'm not sure but I know of one. So I think this is a great idea.
The North-South Road is not a priority for your experiment. If you were going to do it anywhere on the North-South Road, it would be only at Grove Street, where the elderly live across from the post office and try to head up the road to the Gibson Center. Otherwise, Route 16 is where you need those. The lighted pedestrian signs need to be on Main Street. You need them desperately in the village area. And you need to get rid of one of the parking spots that blocks the crosswalk in front of Peach's Restaurant. You cannot see the people until they're almost there and you almost hit them. You need to make some changes with some of this and make a priority for the village area where that's the mass, majority of foot traffic. And you need to enforce the people that don't use the crosswalk.
All you need on the North-South Road for pedestrians is speed tables, not speed bumps but speed tables. That will stop it and it will slow everybody down. And you can remove them in the winter so you can plow. Center Conway.
I'd rather spend the money on educating the Republicans, expecially McCarthy, about Planned Parenthood.
Yes, it makes it easier to run across the road. Daniel Kenefick
