There were 27 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Do you think it’s time for Tamworth to consider zoning?"
As a resident of Tamworth, I read that Tamworth does not have any zoning rules. Along comes out of nowhere Mr. Pepe to open a gentlemen's club. Let's focus on the zoning before we all get carried away with this nonsense. Hey, ladies, are we awake yet? This is Patricia.
Zoning per se is not a magic wand. You just have to look at the whole valley to see that towns with zoning are not necessarily better off. There's a lack of decent housing that people can afford. There's many barriers to small businesses in the community. There's the kerfuffle in many towns about short-term rentals. So zoning isn't the full solution. We need communities that promote fair and equitable practices for all and not be in thrall to the real estate industry and developers. Tamworth strong.
It is absolutely not time for Tamworth to bring in zoning. That's ridiculous. If there's anybody in this town that wants it, they can leave because I live here, and I don't think we need zoning and that's just a stupid question.
My name is Amy. Yes, we should have zoning in Tamworth, New Hampshire. I mean, a gentleman's club is going in. This is just not what our children need. I hope that we can put a stop to that.
No, we do not need zoning in Tamworth. I do have to comment that the reason no businesses come to our town is every time they do, people drive them out because they don't want the businesses here. It's kind of a joke and these are the first people that piss and moan about how high the taxes are, but they don't want any business here. You look over the last 30 years how many businesses have tried to come into this town and the board of selectmen and many of the towns have driven them away. It has nothing to do with zoning.
I'm a resident of Tamworth who lived there for 21 years. I think it's overdue for zoning ordinances.
Yes, I do.
The time has arrived for the implementation of zoning, like Peppermint Patty has said, “Rules are made to point people's behavior in the right direction.’ That direction being the separation of residential and commercial neighborhoods.
I'm more worried about what you left that idiot Q from Eaton have in your paper. He's a frickin idiot and he made really devastating remarks regarding the people of Tamworth that were totally uncalled for. Let Tamworth do what they want with their town. It is their town, not his.
I'd like to speak about the zoning in Tamworth. First of all, the Conway selectmen cannot even stop STRs from coming into single family neighborhoods. People bought their homes knowing it was a single-family neighborhood. In order to preserve the single-family neighborhood, they should stop the STRs which should not be allowed in a single-family home area. So what good is the zoning board if they can let the STRs show up in a city in a single-family area? So I say the zoning board doesn't do anything anyway. So if anyone wants to come in here, let them have a gentlemen's club, let them have whatever they want. The zoning boards are ineffective. It's like NATO. Both zoning boards and NATO are ineffective. So they both have to wallow in their sins.
Yes, Tamworth should definitely consider zoning. The thought of a strip club on Route 16 in Tamworth is pretty sleazy.
A gentlemen's club in Tamworth is laughable, especially in that building that's pretty much been sitting there for years. I'm actually shocked though that there are no strip clubs still in this town, it would do so well. So extremely well, and then you could combine it with 420 Supplies and it would do beyond amazingly well. If you're against strip clubs, don't go to one, but by all means it's about time we get one around here. We have everything out. It's coming, folks. I guarantee you that we're gonna get a strip club eventually. Might not be in Tamworth, but it'll show up somewhere, and it's long overdue.
Anyone living in Tamworth for more than 20 years must notice that certain civic opinions come, go and repeat themselves. Among them is "We don't need a police department because we don't have much crime and we have Troop E" and "We need zoning because a business we don't like is coming to town and we need to prevent it." The latest questionable business coming to town has caused much amusement and snickering, a WMUR commentary, newspaper articles and an editorial by Quddus Snyder. Snyder, notable for his bottoms up greeting to President Donald Trump's son at the Lobster Trap snidely (pun intended) gratuitously insults Tamworth residents past and present. I have lived in both Tamworth and Madison, and can attest that waiting for Madison's zoning board to debate and decide if a project is going to be allowed was irksome, expensive and time consuming. Businesses thrive when there is a demand for their services. I seriously doubt if Smokin Joe's will get off the ground as Joe overestimates the number of men who want to gawk at (partly) naked women instead of going home to their families after work. Ann Borges, Tamworth
Since this is the live free state, Tamworth obviously echoes the same sentiment that individuals should be able to do whatever with their property. Now is not the time for zoning laws. This view is echoed in the White House by the free-spirited Kammie so why should it not be here. If a gentlemen's club can survive, so be it. Zoning laws could shut it down, they may even attempt to shut down Lake Chocorua’s nude beach. Oh no!
Yes, it’s past time for zoning in Tamworth. I grew up in Ossipee, where I still own property and have lived in Tamworth for the past 36 years. We have a race track and the noise is terrible because we have no zoning and possibly a gentleman club? Zoning is what is saving our towns from uncontrolled growth and Tamworth is missing the boat and paying the price for it. Christine B.
I will take the cannabis shop instead. Ras Yello
Considering the people that live in and around Tamworth, no. Molly Gillis
No. Brandy Thomas
Mr. Pepe seems to have a little bit too much time on his hands. Mike Corthell
Yes, if you want your investment protected. No, if you don’t like zoning. Shep Kroner
No. Angela Ouellette
Caesarian section night will be my favorite on Tuesday night with endless chicken wings. Abner Bonilla
Don’t like it? Don’t go. Voting with your dollars is just about the only real “slice” of honest voting democracy we have. How long has that place sat empty? At least since 2007 is my guess. Let someone spruce it up, it’s not your money. Unless you think you might end up there. I’ll have to see for myself. Cody Floyd
Joe is only doing what Biden said to do. Build back America and create new jobs. Philip Young
Maybe Tamworth could take The O Club also since no one in North Conway wants them? Lynn Smith
Ya that's all Tamworth needs. Pervs and hoes. Donna Obrien
So dumb. Amanda Mae
