There were 37 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “What measures, if any, would you support to curb gun violence, particularly mass shootings?” The responses have been edited for length.
I want to live in a country that loves its children more than it loves guns. Ann Borges, Tamworth
I am a gun owner, a shooter, a hunter and concealed carrier. Our country needs more extensive (required) background checks, a minimum two-week waiting period between purchase and pick up and required training before anyone can purchase or own a firearm. Shawn, Madison
Them politicians can pass any laws they want regulating or restricting firearms and it will never stop a wacked-out lunatic from going berserk and massacring people. There’s no solution to this behavior. We’re just going to have to live and die with it.
Gun violence is a symptom like heart disease of Western culture normalizing violence. Children are exposed to non-stop violence on TV, video games, media. ICombined with nutrient depletion, environmental toxins they are exposed to, the perfect storm manifests badly. Offer Humane Education classes in every elementary school so children are taught reverence for ALL life and can choose to opt out of being coerced to become killers of living beings. Laura Slitt
On Uvalde: Gun free zones are killing zones. Even crazy demonical killers know this. Too bad there was not one armed,well-trained teacher who with a one-shot stop could have saved a lot of lives. EML Jr., Eaton
Why are we the only country that experiences mass shootings that have become as American as apple pie? I respect all points of views but at the end of the day I have to look at the New Zealand model ... or China, Canada, Switzerland, Singapore, Australia, Japan, UK, Germany, Luxembourgm etc. The United States has a gun violence epidemic. Banning military-style semi-automatic firearms would, in my opinion, resolve much of the problem. “The horse is already out of the barn, as they say.”
At the very least, ban assault weapons. Why is it that many state and national legislators care so deeply about fetuses in the womb, but won’t do what is needed to protect children in school.
Any person that does not believe that the availability of weapons that are capable of creating mass casualties to the general public has a direct causal relationship to mass shooting incidents is ill-informed or unwilling to acknowledge the facts. Michael Torch, Center Conway
I absolutely agree with the well-written editorial submitted by Glenn Knoblock, “What is wrong with us?” How is it possible that we have yet one more mass shooting that we are grieving for, and we still have not taken any action to ban assault weapons, gun magazines, and institute universal background checks? Ninety percent of Americans want this, and yet we have politicians — primarily Republicans — who are afraid to take action because of the NRA and the gun lobby funding their campaigns? Shame on all of you. Teresa Egan, Brownfield, Maine
The assault weapons ban should be reinstated. It is generally supported by law enforcement officials. When we had it, it worked to bring down gun fatalities. These weapons are only meant to kill a lot of people in a short amount of time. At the very least, assault weapons should not be sold to anyone under 21. Steve Briggs, Intervale
It seems the majority of the time, people knew these murderers weren’t right in the head. If you’re being treated for mental issues — RED FLAG. No guns in the home, period. And if you’re a sportsman, why do you need a 30-capacity assault-style rifle? Why would you let your spouse or child have one? Ban them.
We’ve had far less restrictive gun laws in this country since its founding. This rise in the incidence of mass shootings has only become a serious issue in the last 20 years. That alone should be an indicator that there are a lot of other factors at play here besides the weapon itself. I Franklin Stephenson
All doors should remain locked. Only be one entry point to any school. Anyone wishing to enter should first be required to buzz into the main office and state who they are and why they are there. Secondly a trained, armed guard should be on premise at all times. Cameron Lambert
Juveniles who commit violent crimes or threaten to shoot up a school should not have their records sealed at 18. The shooter was arrested previously for threats against a school. That should have showed up in his background check and he should never have been able to buy a gun. Kimberly Clarke
Two well-trained, well-armed, well-paid school protection officers in every school in the country. Calling them school resource officers doesn’t send the message that needs to be sent. The only thing that will stop a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun. Mark Faunce
The same public school system that instills that cops are bad and they don’t belong in schools. We do not have a gun problem we have a teacher and administration nightmare. Bob Volpe
Every school should have a full-time policeman there every day and in each classroom a panic button and only one entrance to the building during school Steve Tradewell
Metal detectors, one point of entry and an armed resource officer the hours., Abagnale Franklin
Ban all AR-15s and the magazines. You don’t need to have AR-15s in this country. Not what a person should own. Steve from Conway
A quick and speedy trial and a quick and speedy public execution.
Do not allow juvenile records of a violent nature to be sealed, but rather allow them to stay on the record as adults until they reach the age of 21. That would have prevented the shooter in Texas from getting a gun. Mental health records should also be shared with the government to prevent anyone who is suffering from a mental illness from obtaining guns.
The sad part about this whole thing is there is nothing you can do, no law you can create, no restriction you can put in place, no gun you can take away to stop evil. Whether it’s a gun, it’s drugs, it’s a tool that is used for an individual’s brain thinking power to cause havoc and evil on innocent people. It has nothing to do with whether or not a stronger background check needs to be instituted. Chuck from North Conway.
I think they should ban assault weapons, period. I believe that HB 1178, which is in the New Hampshire Legislature now, the bill should be vetoed by Sununu. What it does is it says that New Hampshire has greater control over the gun laws and that they can’t enforce federal laws that may come into existence. We’re not an independent organization from the federal government. They need to renew the 2004 federal ban on private ownership of assault weapons.
We should have checks on all people that want to buy guns. If there’s a young person or an old person that wants to buy AR-15s with multiple rounds of ammunition, that should definitely be reported to the police or the authorities and be held up for at least 10 days to see what was going on, look into their background. Donna
I would not do anything because I’ve never seen a gun shoot anybody. It’s the person pulling the trigger.
Ask yourself what teacher propped the door open to get a cellphone out of car? Knives kill more people than guns. Shame on you.
A certain party of people will start screaming about destroying people’s gun rights and all that kind of thing and burning our Constitution, as they always do. I would say stop watching that garbage from the alphabet networks and watch real news where people practice real journalism, and you’ll find the truth.
Law-abiding gun owners are in control of their guns until they lose control of themselves. And as for the guy who compares knives to guns, you’ll never see anybody kill with a knife 30 people in 30 seconds. Ron Perry
There’s nothing that the government can do to prevent this and the government needs to butt out and we can figure it out another way. We’re not going to legislate morality.
No one, I repeat, no one needs an assault rifle, which is responsible for so many murders. All of the crybabies of the gun world who think their guns are going to be taken away have completely gone crazy as far as what their rights are. We are the most violent country in the Western world. Please do something, Republicans. Linda in North Conway.
Whoever said “guns don’t kill people, it’s people that kill people” must have been dropped on their head as a small child. Guns. Kill. People.
Ban all guns, except for hunting rifles, and those must be registered and locked up in a safe storage area within your house. And no one under 21 would be able to access those rifles.
To curb gun violence, particularly mass shootings you must vote for Democrats. That’s it.
One of the things we can do is to take away the right of 18-year-olds to go and buy guns and ammunitions for guns that are used in battle. This is not a thing that an 18-year-old should have. They’re still developing their minds, and they are very emotional and will oftentimes do things in a rash sort of way. And 19-year-olds, too.
I have thoughts on who should and shouldn’t own guns. The people that should, should have background checks. There should be quite a few things that sort of keep track of what the gun is, just like a car. But on the other hand, AR-15s, no one needs those. Not in the US, not a regular citizen. They just do not have a place in regular day-to-day ... You know, you can’t get a race car and drive it down the street. They’re not street legal. So, I don’t think that the AR-15 should be a gun that anyone can go out and purchase.
These are the measures that I would support to curb gun violence: No. 1, it should be illegal for politicians to get money from gun lobbies in any way. No. 2, assault weapons need to be banned. And No. 3, there should be universal background checks before anybody is even allowed to purchase a gun.
Gun control. Restrict assault weapons to only the legitimate military and police. Enact and enforced background checks and registration and waiting periods for any gun purchase. Try, somehow, to control the NRA and its powerful gun lobby. Read Glenn Knoblock’s editorial in Saturday’s Conway Daily Sun. And I guess we had better not vote for Republicans next fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.