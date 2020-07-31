Carroll County officials on July 20 discussed ideas for the former Mountain View Nursing Home building in Ossipee, including transitional housing for inmates, an agricultural charter school and office space for county workers. The 30,000-square-foot 1968-built facility features a large kitchen, dining room and multipurpose areas. The building has sat largely unused after Carroll County moved its seniors into a new building in 2011.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: What should the county do with the old Mountain View Nursing Home?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Results will be published Tuesday.
