OSSIPEE — A number of ideas are being floated as uses for the former Mountain View Nursing Home building, such as transitional housing for inmates, an agricultural charter school and, perhaps most practically, office space for county workers.
County officials discussed the ideas July 20 at the county administration building.
The building has sat largely unused after Carroll County moved its seniors into a new building in 2011.
"The purpose of this is to discuss the future of the annex, which is what the old nursing home is called," said Amanda Bevard (R-Wolfeboro), chair of the Board of County Commissioners. "We have several ideas."
Attending the meeting either in person or via Zoom were the three county commissioners, delegation chairman Edie DesMarais (D-Wolfeboro), Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro), facilities director Bob Murray, Mountain View Administrator Howie Chandler, IT contractor Jon Rich and Mountain View Human Resources Generalist Leslie Heaton.
Bevard noted that the county complex on Water Village Road is "facing a shortage of office space," but other people have various ideas such as an agricultural charter school, storage for bulk purchasing, transitional housing for inmates, Head Star and a parking garage.
The new nursing home was built after the 1968-built facility failed to meet current standards.
The 30,000-square-foot building features a large kitchen, dining room and multipurpose areas. Bevard said the goal is to have a proposed plan for the 2021 budget, which would be approved by April 1, 2021.
Right now, parts of the building are used for laundry, storage, maintenance shop/office and for the pellet boiler for the nursing home.
Murray said that the administration building "is struggling for office space." He suggested moving several departments into the annex.
Bevard said the commissioners are supposed to hire a chief financial officer but have no office for that person to work from. The county attorney also has new hires, including a domestic violence prosecutor.
When Cordelli asked where these employees are working from now, Bevard said, "Any place they can sit with a computer."
She also said county staff members work from small offices but Cordelli said he worked from even smaller spaces.
"I was in cubicles as a manager," said Cordelli.
Commissioner Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) said it's clear the County Attorney and Sheriff's Office need more space.
"Crime is probably not going to go down," McCarthy said, adding that the agriculture school could be developed after the needs of the county are met.
DesMarais said the County Attorney's Office needs privacy because it handles confidential information.
Cordelli asked for a tour.
"A tour can be done, but it would have to be very restricted," said Chandler. "Everybody would have to be gowned, masked and tested as though they were a staff member."
Later in the meeting, Murray, who appeared by Zoom and whose office is in the old nursing home, walked around inside using his phone to video the tour.
Commissioner David Babson (R-Ossipee) said he favors transitional housing for people being released from the jail. He suggested it could involve two or three rooms.
"Maybe give them a month to find a job, find a place to live and then you are out," he said.
DesMarais called transitional housing a "great idea."
Bevard asked what they could do for food, and Babson said they could buy food from the nursing home. He said former inmates have "nowhere to sleep."
Bevard said housing and employment is an issue for inmates. She said perhaps they could work for the county farm/maintenance.
Cordelli asked whether the inmates wouldn't just go back to their apartments.
"What happens now?" said Cordelli.
Babson said right now, someone picks up the former inmate and then they go wherever they go. He said probation keeps track of some of them.
DesMarais said the old nursing home could be used like Hope House in Wolfeboro, which takes whole families. She also recognized the need for office space.
Heaton said that county employees and residents of Ossipee area have been struggling to find child care, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Murray addressed the condition of the building.
"Structurally it's sound," he said. And, counter to the "rumors going around here for many, many years, there is no mold."
He said the roof could use "some love" because there were leaks and when asked how much it would cost to fix, he predicted it would be $15,000. Some areas of the building contain asbestos floor tiles.
DesMarais called for the leaks to be fixed, but Murray said he didn't have enough money in his 2020 budget. However, he added that perhaps the money could be found. He was asked to prepare an estimate.
"I didn't realize it was still leaking," said Bevard. "I apologize."
Murray said he needs to keep the core of the nursing home, but the wings could be freed up and used by others.
In June, Cordelli presented a charter school idea to commissioners. He said it could serve 10-30 high school level students. On Monday, he said he still needed to gauge the community's interest. He said possible federal funding is tied up in the Legislature.
Murray said human resources, finance, payroll departments could move over to the annex, which would free up space for the County Attorney's Office. He said it would require spending money on one wing.
Bevard asked if that would require talking to an architect.
"The very, very first thing is what we are doing at this meeting right now, which is establishing a vision," said Murray.
The committee meets next Aug. 3. Cordelli, Babson and DesMarias were to bring information on their various ideas. Murray was to get an estimate for roof repairs.
