We know the science. In the fall, the chlorophyll in leaves disappears, and what is left behind is their true colors. And what gives the red maples their intense color is glucose trapped in the leaves. But beyond the science are the theories. The color of this year’s foliage is starting to pop, and some are speculating the intensity could equal the banner year of 2016, also a fall with little rain.
This week’s TeleTalk question is: What is your pet theory on what affects the color of foliage?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may fax your responses to (603) 356-8360 or e-mail them to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published on Tuesday.
