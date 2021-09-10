President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a plan to get two-thirds of the American workforce vaccinated against the coronavirus. The new measures include all federal workers and contractors, and a requirement that large companies must mandate vaccines or regular testing for employees. The New York Times said Biden has “deep frustration” with 80 million unvaccinated Americans and COVID case loads at ever increasing levels. Meanwhile, employers struggle with finding help, and county commissioners worry about staffing the nursing home. N.H. House Speaker Sherman Packard on Friday called the presidential plan “another example of federal overreach. The New Hampshire House will continue to work hard to protect our citizens and Main Street businesses from the insanity that has taken over the Biden administration.”
This week’s Tele-Talk question: What do you think of President Biden’s sweeping vaccine plan?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
