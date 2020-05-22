Conway selectmen voted Tuesday to hold the September primary at the town garage in Center Conway. Whether it will be drive-through again, however, has yet to be determined. Due to COVID-19 social distancing rules, the garage served as the polling place for town elections May 12, with voters never having to leave their vehicles. Moderator Deborah Fauver said she’s heard that N.H. Secretary of State Bill Gardner “isn’t crazy” about drive-through elections, but the one held May 12 got rave reviews from Conway voters and officials alike.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Do you think the September primary should be held as a drive-through election?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.