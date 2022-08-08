There were 12 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Do you think the jury will find Zhukovskyy guilty?"
This is DP from Lovell, Maine. It's a pretty sad story. It's one of those things where, you know, you've got a young kid that is not operating properly and whatnot, maybe he's messed up. And then you got motorcyclists who are driving on the line. I have a brother-in-law, who teaches people to drive on the line and it's not a good recipe for recovery, if there's an accident. I don't know exactly what happened there. The kid is definitely going to face time. It's sad. It's sad for the deaths that were involved and it's going to be sad for the kid who probably wasn't in his right mind. I don't know how many of the Jarheads were, I think they probably were, but I'm a veteran myself, and I understand. It's just too bad. He's probably going to serve 15 to 20 years. Maybe, coming from a different country and whatnot, they might not come out as a serial criminal as a lot of them do. I hope the best for the Jarheads, and I hope the best for him and his family. Even though I know the kid was totally messed up, he was a kid. I just feel bad about the whole thing.
This is Peter from Glen. Zhukovskyy is going to be found innocent of all charges.
I think they will find Volodymyr Zhukovskyy guilty of manslaughter, to what degree, it depends, involuntary, second- or third-degree manslaughter. By his own admission on trial, he did say that he did bend down at some point to get a soda and inadvertently had turned the wheel. The other half is the witness who claimed he didn't see him going back and forth weaving, and he was four and five cars behind which doesn't prove to be a sound witness. I truly believe that he was probably impaired. He should be found guilty. The question is to what degree. I think he should serve a minimum of five to 15 year. That is what I predict should be the outcome of this. This is Lou of Center Conway.
I believe that the Jarheads need to accept that their motorcyclists leader Albert Mazza was drunk and hit the truck, causing a chain reaction. I believe the boy should go innocent RW, Conway.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Albert Mazza was very impaired and the Jarheads would say anything to cover for him. I believe the Jarheads need to take the blame, and the young man should be found innocent.
I believe a fair minded jury would be unable to find Zhukovskyy guilty. The lead motorcyclist was inebriated. Much can be made of Zhukovskyy's drug problems but it is not clear that this was a factor at the time of the crash incident. The type of side-by-side formation that motorcycle groups often arrange themselves is insane. If a problem occurs requiring quick avoidance, one motorcyclist is going to take out the other, and there is bound to be a chain reaction that triggers a much more sizable disastrous outcome. I am surprised that there are not more accidents of a very serious nature such as this one, since quite often the inside motorcycle rider is cruising right on top of the center line with their left foot actually extending over into the oncoming lane. Large groups of motorcyclists often take very proprietary, commanding, and even aggressive "ownership" of the road. Of course, this is New Hampshire and the state loves its motorcyclists over just about anything else, noise and all. The lynch mob seems out to get Zhukovskyy but prosecutors have not made a convincing case for his guilt.
This is not an open and shut case. It only matters what the members of the jury think, not the rest of us. This is Dave in North Conway.
Absolutely. Turn on the gas. Doris Smith
The important fact is to never forget the people who lost their lives, and the families and friends who lost them. All the rest will play out exactly the way it should. Marla Johnson
Why not wait and find out. How about that? Merle Cole Jr.
This guy may not be an "upstanding" citizen but that doesn't mean we should automatically assume his guilt due to the horrific nature of the accident. There is compelling evidence to make you think it could have been the lead biker who caused it. Good people, including former Marines, do dumb things when they drink too much. Drunk driving has consequences. Especially when driving a motorcycle. Franklin Stephenson
