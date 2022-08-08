There were 12 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Do you think the jury will find Zhukovskyy guilty?"

This is DP from Lovell, Maine. It's a pretty sad story. It's one of those things where, you know, you've got a young kid that is not operating properly and whatnot, maybe he's messed up. And then you got motorcyclists who are driving on the line. I have a brother-in-law, who teaches people to drive on the line and it's not a good recipe for recovery, if there's an accident. I don't know exactly what happened there. The kid is definitely going to face time. It's sad. It's sad for the deaths that were involved and it's going to be sad for the kid who probably wasn't in his right mind. I don't know how many of the Jarheads were, I think they probably were, but I'm a veteran myself, and I understand. It's just too bad. He's probably going to serve 15 to 20 years. Maybe, coming from a different country and whatnot, they might not come out as a serial criminal as a lot of them do. I hope the best for the Jarheads, and I hope the best for him and his family. Even though I know the kid was totally messed up, he was a kid. I just feel bad about the whole thing.

