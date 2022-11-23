To the editor:
Community members have already taken to task your earlier coverage of the charges against Riley Hayes, the Jackson teen who raped a minor.
It was especially frustrating, then, to see your Nov. 15 headline about this case, “Jackson teen offers to plead guilty in sex case.” Rape is sexual assault, not sex. This case is about a profound act of sexual violence committed against a 15-year-old girl, which Hayes has confessed to. Calling it a “sex case” erases the fact of this assault. How can we hold people accountable for acts of sexual violence if our much depended-on local newspaper muddies the nature of that harm?
Our society has a habit and history of extending concern to the perpetrators, not the victims, of sexual violence. Your Nov. 15 article follows that damaging trend by giving undue weight to the defense team’s concern about how “hard on Hayes” the case has been. This misguided focus obscures and minimizes the experience of the victim who has actually been deeply harmed here, who continues to have to deal with the physical, psychological, social and practical repercussions of this assault and the events following it.
Your article furthers the harm the victim and her loved ones have already had to experience. Paying disproportionate attention to the ramifications of this case for Hayes and inappropriately referring to it as a “sex case” misconstrues an act of sexual violence that happened in our community and its consequences for the victim, her family, and those close to her. In order to collectively work to prevent and address acts of sexual violence in our community, and give care to all those impacted by them, we need to clearly name that harm when it happens.
Willa Canfield
Tamworth
