To the editor:
“The World Created For Us”
A lack of interation,
No socializing for today.
The gregarious need to gather
has all been taken away.
So unite with your surroundings
nature is always your best friend.
She possesses all the knowledge
simply listen to what she sends.
And as you walk beside her
hearing all that she conveys.
You begin to see your life
in a new and loving way.
Since being a reclusive being
might seem a bit remote,
But actually in essence
it’s more than you can hope.
For you are interacting
at a level undefined,
With all that is living,
in the world that God designed.
Wayne Peabody
Denmark, Maine
