To the editor:
On April 16, I wrote the Conway selectmen to propose a path to progressive enforcement of the ordinance prohibiting non-owner-occupied short-term rentals in residential zones. On June 2, I wrote them again out of concern that they have not publicly articulated a plan to enforce the ordinance and that their statements do not show a will to do so.
The board’s May 7 letter to suspected violators asked only whether they intended to comply with the ordinance, without providing a timeline or consequences if they did not. The board’s May 27 column in this paper purported to answer “Frequently Asked Questions,” but omitted the most important one: what is your plan to enforce the ordinance?
The board retained a Concord law firm to handle future litigation. What litigation? Affirmative enforcement litigation? Evidently not, because the board’s column says, “Because the two sides are so firmly entrenched in their positions as to whether STRs are a residential use and whether they are or are not allowed in residential neighborhoods, the town now seeks a swift path to a judicial determination to establish these basic findings so that each side may move forward.”
What this tells me is that the board will wait for a suit to be brought or will bring what’s called a “declaratory judgment action,” which would involve a ruling by the Carroll County Superior Court, followed by a probable appeal to the N.H. Supreme Court, on whether non-owner occupied STRS are a permitted use in residential zones.
But the town already knows that there is no good faith legal argument that non-owner-occupied STRs are a permitted use in residential areas. In my June 2 letter, I said, “Your anticipated approach would give the local real estate lobby and out-of-state investors precisely the delay they are looking for: a significant hiatus in enforcement while they martial forces to try to amend the ordinance at the next town meeting. Let me say it isn’t going to happen that way.”
The board has various resources available to it, such as the New Hampshire Municipal Association’s guidance on regulating STRs and the New Hampshire Bar Association’s guide to enforcing local ordinances.
A town official who issues notices of violation can prosecute them in Conway District (now Northern Carroll County Circuit) Court. In litigation, the board can obtain books and records to prove the dates of violation. They have the potential to impose fines and collect attorney’s fees against violators, which makes the process cost effective for the town and a significant deterrent for violators.
My June letter to the board reminded them that a large group of voting residents successfully opposed the board’s backed amendments to the zoning ordinance. This campaign included mailings to residents, yard signs, letters and a Valley Vision program to which the selectmen declined to send a representative.
Then I said, “Opponents of illegal STRs will not sit back and let the town neglect its enforcement obligations. If meaningful enforcement action does not begin after the 30 days you gave to suspected violators to report their intentions, there can be another mailing, assembly of a group of plaintiffs, and by Labor Day, consideration of a mandamus action in Carroll County Superior Court seeking a court order to require the board to meet its statutory duty to enforce local laws and regulations. Step up to your responsibility or step aside.”
Wayne C. Beyer
North Conway
