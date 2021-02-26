To the editor:
I moderated a program on short-term rentals (STRs) on Valley Vision. It was recorded on Feb. 18 and replayed several times that week. There are the horror stories: noise, cars, trash, multiple unrelated occupants in single-family homes, safety and other code violations — even permanent residents selling their house to get away from it.
There are now an estimated 600 STRs in Conway. It is undisputed that STRs in residential zones are a violation of the town’s zoning ordinance unless they are owner-occupied.
It is not selective enforcement to enforce ordinance violations as they come to the town’s attention. Unfortunately, there has been no enforcement as the STR problem has gotten worse. No progressive enforcement. No letters to violators. No cease-and-desist orders. No fines and penalties. No injunctions. That’s even though some violations can be charged criminally and the law provides for daily civil penalties and attorney’s fees when the town prevails against a violator. See N.H.R.S.A. 676:17. Some acts or expenditures of a local body are discretionary. But I would argue that enforcing existing law is not; it is a duty.
Enter the STR Committee, which was created to study and perhaps propose a resolution to the STR problem. The chairman, Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon, is an impressive individual. The committee acted in good faith, in trying to balance the interests of Conway single-family home owners against those of out-of-state investors and the local real estate lobby. The committee’s proposals will be appear as warrant articles on the ballot. They have the support of the board of selectmen and the planning board.
If approved by voters, they would grant amnesty to ordinance violators by amending the zoning ordinance to permit non-owner occupied STRs in residential zones.
They would also give the town authority to permit and license STRs. Proposed regulations are over five pages long and appear on the town’s webpage. They are self-policing, meaning that the operator agrees to provide correct information.
Two questions are relevant: if violators have not complied to date, why would they comply with new regulations? If the town has not enforced the existing ordinance, what assurance is there that they would do any better enforcing a complicated licensing scheme? So, are these warrant proposals a compromise or a cop-out?
If you are a town voter who does not support legalizing STRs in residential areas, you would vote NO to these warrant articles.
Wayne C. Beyer, Esq.
North Conway
