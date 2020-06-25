To the editor:
He did it again. At his sparsely populated rally in Tulsa Saturday night, President Donald Trump said, “When you do testing to that extent you find more people, find more cases. I said to my people ‘slow the testing down, please.’ They test and they test. We had tests on people whom don’t know what’s going on. We got another one over there.”
Well, duh! How else can we find the hot spots, the spikes, the information the medical community needs to react and possibly battle and cure this disease? Gee, is the information getting to you, Mr. Trump? Is it hurting your re-election chances? Is it showing your inaction that caused over 60,000 needless deaths?
And, today, Trump and Attorney General Barr fired Geoffrey Berman, the New York investigator who sent one of Trump’s former lawyers to jail and was investigating Trump himself. And he wants to replace Mr. Berman with one of their toadies who has no legal background, Securities and Exchange Commissioner Jay Clayton. That is like having the cop who caught you robbing a house fired so he can’t press charges.
This is why we have to keep pointing out these travesties 45 is foisting upon us.
Also, that much touted rally with “millions” of ticket applications? The arena was only two-thirds of the 20,000 seats full, and his planned outside speech was canceled due to lack of people, which was not reported by Fox News.
Walter Davis
North Conway
