Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, was beaten by an invader in his home. The invader had recently espoused QAnon and extreme right rhetoric on his social media accounts. He even repeated the phrase by the Capitol invaders of Jan. 6: "Bring (me) Nancy," whom the invader said he would "break her kneecaps if she lied."
However despicable and heinous this act was, many Republicans joked or dismissed this act as little or nothing. Sen.Ted Cruz agreed with a Tweeter that it was "absurd" that the invader, a "hippie, nudist from Berkely" could be a "right-winger," even with all the postings the invader made about right-wing conspiracies.
Elon Must Tweeted that there is a "tiny possibility" that the invader was a male prostitute" because in Mr. Pelosi's 911 call he said the invader was a "friend," just to keep this stranger with a hammer from hurting him. Donald Trump, Jr. posted crude memes about his new Halloween costume, underwear and a hammer and two "South Park" characters having sex while one shouts to his phone "I'm being attacked!" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green supported this lie.
Jesse Watters on Fox "News" claimed this was all a hoax because a picture of the broken glass on the door the invader broke was on the outside, meaning the door was broken from the inside. Wouldn't a glass door broken with a hammer be everywhere?
And the trouble is over 100,000 people on Twitter "liked" all this misinformation from each.
I'm beginning to feel we are all doomed. Or, like P.T. Barnum said: "There's a fool born every minute."
