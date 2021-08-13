To the editor:
If you watch "North Woods Law" you notice that the ones who are caught with their pants down say the most. People who have their beliefs questioned do, too. Mr. Dorsett is similar. He accuses me of writing against conservatives. I am writing against those who, like Dr. Knirk, spout misinformation and cannot back up their "facts."
First, there are multiple articles in the Sun of parents who do not want their children to wear masks, ignoring published reports showing the the Delta variant of COVID-19 is killing more children than the original version. I feel that this is not protecting children.
Second, the state of N.H.'s own charts show that the number of flu cases from 8 percent during the flu season 2017-2018 to 5 percent the next year when people started wearing masks.
This is more accurate than "I knew four people who had the flu." A new study reported by the Washington Post shows that the four states with the highest percentage of mask deniers are now in the "extreme" level of infection. Florida just ordered more ventilators and breathing apparatuses because of the rising number of infections.
About adverse reactions. If your doctor says you should not have the vaccine, then don't get it, but all my doctors, all my family, coworkers doctors say get the shot.
More people die not getting the shot (99.5 percent of un-vaccinated people that contract the Delta variant). The government forced smokers outside to prevent non-smokers from getting cancer. Why is the vaccination any different? Passing the virus on could kill.
Check the real facts, not the lies from Fox and NewsMax.
Walter Davis
North Conway
