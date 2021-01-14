To the editor:
One of the answers to the recent Tele-Talk is how we all received a stimulus check. "Did any one of you give your stimulus checks back or give them to charity?"
My observation is in a good economy we would be all working instead of quarantining or lose our jobs completely due to mishandling of the COVID-19 virus situation. Then we would not need those checks at all.
I do not feel that those checks were an accomplishment but an indictment on Trump's ignorance of what needed to be done in the first place.
Walter Davis
Conway
P.S. I paid bills with my stimulus money.
