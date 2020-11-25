To the editor:
Regarding Mrs. Beller’s letter in Wednesday’s paper: As much as I like to have people wear masks in the store where I work, we have two issues.
1. Although there is a state mandate to wear masks, there is no penalty. Section 5 lists nine exceptions to the mandate. And section 6 states that we at the store cannot ask why the person is not wearing a mask when they enter the store. At our store we can offer a mask but cannot force it on them.
2. We must look out for the safety and well-being of our employees and other customers. I am sure you have seen the “Karens” (male or female) on the internet who have gotten violent and abusive when they are told to wear a mask.
Some have even been shown to pull out a gun or knife when confronted. Similar store policies are to not confront shop lifters or robbers for the same reasons, though I would not equate the offenders (cough, cough).
So it is not the “bottom dollar” but the safety of our employees and our customers. But please wear a mask to protect yourself. And us.
Walter Davis
North Conway
