To the editor:
In response to Joseph Dorsett’s complaint about those on the left keeping after President Donald Trump, there are many reasons.
Trump actually mused whether we should drink Clorox or Lysol to cure us from the virus. He has cost the taxpayers over $130,000,000 to play golf after saying he would not play.
He has over 18,000 documented lies or falsehoods in his first three years in the White House.
I would be fired for this. He even tweeted that Fox News reporter Cavuto was an “a**hole” for warning him that hydroxychloroquine could “kill him.” How presidential.
But these are minor. Just recently he fired an inspector general who found who found that Trump had sold arms to Saudi Arabia without required congressional approval. That is like having the selectmen fire the policeman who found you selling drugs to high school students.
He has, again, blocked an investigation in Russian meddling in the recent two elections. He said he would withdraw federal aid to states that enact mail-in voting even though he voted by mail in the last election in Florida. And what is “Obamagate?”
And this is just the last couple of weeks.
Howard Stern said most Trumpsters would not be allowed in Mara-Largo. He “despises” most of them unless they carry torches in Charlottesville (“good people”) or Roger Ailes, the convicted woman molester from Fox.
That is why I go after Trump. Open your eyes and you might, too.
Walter Davis
North Conway
