To the editor:
You drive on the right side of the road because the government tells you it is for your safety. The government also says you should not drink and drive, again, for your safety. If you do not do what the government tells you you may die, or worse, kill someone. This has been proven.
Yet people do not want to get vaccinated because the government says it is for your safety and the safety of those that come in contact with you. Even with continued proven safe results. Yes, there are a very small percentage of proven adverse reactions, but there are also car accidents that are out of your control, such as equipment failure or a deer running in front of you. A small percent yet you still drive. It is still safer to drive on the right side of the road.
The current vaccines are based on medical research that has been going on for years combating the other SARS viruses such as the common cold and MERS. They are just tweaking the formula for COVID-19. (correct me if I am wrong Dr. Knirk or Dr. Lazaron, you know more than I).
So if you are not getting the vaccine because you do not want to do what the government and CDC says, then go ahead and endanger the rest of us, like driving on the wrong side of the road.
Walter Davis
North Conway
