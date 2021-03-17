To the editor:
Obviously Mr. Hill has been watching Faux News too much. While the country was seeing witnesses talk about the storming of the Capitol by right-wing thugs, Faux News was touting the removal of Dr. Seuss. The real news is that Dr. Seuss Enterprises, which runs the Theodore Seuss Geisel estate, had six books removed because of negative depictions of Asians, Africans and other ethnic characters. This was applauded by multiple teachers, librarians and parents affected by these representations. This was not caused by "woke" leftists, "cancel culture" or government actions. Dr. Seuss Enterprises thought it was right to keep developing minds from seeing these images.
Don't listen to one "news" source. Expand your horizons and look at other media sources once in a while. You might actually become better informed.
And I am sure that Alexander Solzhenitsyn would not mind burning "Mein Kampf."
Walter Davis
North Conway
