To the editor:
“It was zero threat. Right from the start, it was zero threat...(S)ome of them went in, and they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards, you know? They had great relationships. And a lot of people were waved in, and they walked in, and they walked out,” former president Donald Trump said to news host Laura Ingraham on Fox News.
What reality is Trump in? Where does he come up with these “facts?” Five people are dead, hundreds are in jail, thousands of dollars damage done to the Capitol, dozens of police injured, and hundreds of senators and staff evacuating the Capitol or sheltering in place fearing for their lives. Threats to hang the vice president and building a gallows on the Capitol lawn. Smashing into the Senate chambers and rifling through the senators’ private papers. Does this sound like “zero threat?”
Perhaps Trump needs to retake that senility test. And to think people want him to run for president again. Or think that he really won this election. (Fox News, Newsmax, Rudy Giuliani and lawyer Sidney Powell are all being sued for billions of dollars and they have all come up with zero proof of election fraud.) Make more copies of that senility test, please.
Walter Davis
North Conway
